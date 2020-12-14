Advanced search

A Cyber Christmas story from Walkern couple

PUBLISHED: 20:30 14 December 2020 | UPDATED: 20:31 14 December 2020

Joe Rose has released single Cyber Christmas.

Joe Rose has released single Cyber Christmas.

Helen Meissner

A Walkern couple are wishing you a merry Cyber Christmas!

The cover of Joe Rose's festive single Cyber Christmas.The cover of Joe Rose's festive single Cyber Christmas.

Helen and John Froggett, aka singer Joe Rose, have recorded a festive single together.

With lyrics talking about ‘cyber Santa’, binge watching TV, FaceTiming relatives, and churches streaming their Christmas services, you know you are listening to something bang up to date. Thankfully, there’s a reassuringly familiar sound to track Cyber Christmas.

Bells abound and strings, piano and flute all feature, which when coupled with the warm and rich voice of Joe Rose, create a festive song created by a local couple which is worthy of supporting.

Cyber Christmas is an original song created over lockdown by Helen and John, known for their ‘day jobs’ as Folkstock record label boss and Royston’s The Accountancy Practice founder.

Singer Joe Rose, aka John Froggett, and wife Helen.Singer Joe Rose, aka John Froggett, and wife Helen.

This is the first co-created track they have put forward for general release.

Surprises abound. There’s the combined age of the duo being an impressive 116 years, both being novices at songwriting/production, and when the harmonies kick in, there’s a previously unheard female voice.

In the absence of a choir, producer and co-writer Helen Meissner – Joe’s wife – took it upon herself to layer up a ton of blending vocals. Her sweet voice pairs beautifully with the deep resonance of her husband.

Having recently created dance music with Apple’s GarageBand app under the moniker of MidLifeMix, what was it like working with her husband on this festive track?

Joe Rose has released original festive single Cyber ChristmasJoe Rose has released original festive single Cyber Christmas

Helen laughingly responded: “It’s the closest we’ve come to falling out! Mostly my fault. I kept changing the lyrics.

“Let’s just say Joe had a bit of a lag on these changes. It was really hard to convey a degree of ‘it’ll be alright despite everything’.

“The pièce de résistance for me is when I accidentally cut out all the instruments and, hallelujah, I had a choir of angels finishing the song! So I thought, they say innovation comes out adversity. let’s keep it like this!”

Helen added: “My favourite reaction came from a radio presenter in Stoke, James Pirie-Warsop, who sent me a message asking, ‘Is this an original song?’”

Joe Rose has released festive single Cyber Christmas.Joe Rose has released festive single Cyber Christmas.

With lyrics including “air filled with cheery DJ’s, cosy in Christmas PJ’s”, Cyber Christmas is out on general release now.

Find the track at www.joerosesings.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

A Cyber Christmas story from Walkern couple

Joe Rose has released single Cyber Christmas.

Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners

Changes of flight paths at Luton Airport could impact noise and air pollution in our area. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage forced to postpone next two games after another positive COVID-19 test

Stevenages trip to Tranmere Rovers and the home game with Exeter City have been postponed. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

‘We must stay disciplined’ – County Council chief speaks on Tier 3 announcement

A statement from the Leader of Hertfordshire County Council about some parts of the county moving to Tier 3 has been released. Picture: HCC/PA

Luke’s legacy to live on as national hockey guidance is published in his memory

Luke Hobson, aged 14, sadly died in March last year after being hit on the head with a hockey stick at Blueharts Hockey Club in Hitchin. Picture: Hobson family