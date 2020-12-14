A Cyber Christmas story from Walkern couple

A Walkern couple are wishing you a merry Cyber Christmas!

Helen and John Froggett, aka singer Joe Rose, have recorded a festive single together.

With lyrics talking about ‘cyber Santa’, binge watching TV, FaceTiming relatives, and churches streaming their Christmas services, you know you are listening to something bang up to date. Thankfully, there’s a reassuringly familiar sound to track Cyber Christmas.

Bells abound and strings, piano and flute all feature, which when coupled with the warm and rich voice of Joe Rose, create a festive song created by a local couple which is worthy of supporting.

Cyber Christmas is an original song created over lockdown by Helen and John, known for their ‘day jobs’ as Folkstock record label boss and Royston’s The Accountancy Practice founder.

This is the first co-created track they have put forward for general release.

Surprises abound. There’s the combined age of the duo being an impressive 116 years, both being novices at songwriting/production, and when the harmonies kick in, there’s a previously unheard female voice.

In the absence of a choir, producer and co-writer Helen Meissner – Joe’s wife – took it upon herself to layer up a ton of blending vocals. Her sweet voice pairs beautifully with the deep resonance of her husband.

Having recently created dance music with Apple’s GarageBand app under the moniker of MidLifeMix, what was it like working with her husband on this festive track?

Helen laughingly responded: “It’s the closest we’ve come to falling out! Mostly my fault. I kept changing the lyrics.

“Let’s just say Joe had a bit of a lag on these changes. It was really hard to convey a degree of ‘it’ll be alright despite everything’.

“The pièce de résistance for me is when I accidentally cut out all the instruments and, hallelujah, I had a choir of angels finishing the song! So I thought, they say innovation comes out adversity. let’s keep it like this!”

Helen added: “My favourite reaction came from a radio presenter in Stoke, James Pirie-Warsop, who sent me a message asking, ‘Is this an original song?’”

With lyrics including “air filled with cheery DJ’s, cosy in Christmas PJ’s”, Cyber Christmas is out on general release now.

Find the track at www.joerosesings.com