Todd festival promises fun for the 'Hole' family

PUBLISHED: 10:39 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 19 July 2019

A family friendly festival celebrating the very best of English eccentricity returns to the outskirts of Stevenage this weekend.

Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Grant McGonagleTodd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Grant McGonagle

Todd in the Hole Festival kicks off in Todds Green today (Friday, July 19) and runs until Sunday, July 21.

There will be four stages featuring more than 60 bands over the three days, as well as themed bars, world street food, and children's entertainment.

The festival was born out of a love for the Herts countryside, rocking music and great food.

The jam-packed line-up of live music on the main stage includes tributes to Oasis, The Beatles and David Bowie.

Appearing on the Friday night will be Definitely Could Be Oasis, while The Upbeat Beatles will be playing the hits of The Fab Four on the Saturday.

Absolute Bowie bring their tribute to the legendary Ziggy Stardust and Life on Mars singer to the Todd stage on the Sunday.

Also appearing over the weekend will be Seven Wonders of Fleetwood Mac, RoadRunner, Gor Jus Wrex, Mark Sullivan, DIDI, and Toni Lee's Karen Carpenter tribute, as well as The Great British Elvis Off contest.

Elsewhere, the Buskers stage will be showcasing and celebrating the best upcoming musicians on the Herts scene.

Festival marketing manager Nat Webber said: "Not only are we giving you great music this year, our new Family Arena means kids of all ages will be kept entertained with live music, theatre shows, face painting plus loads more."

Hosting the family stage will be Stevenage's Gordon Craig Theatre pantomime star Aidan O'Neill.

The festival also has two after-parties.

You can dance your socks off to classic Ibiza tunes on the Friday with headliner Dave Pearce, while Carwash's disco party will take place on Saturday.

A summer flea market supporting great local businesses, award-winning food and drink vendors, plus camping and glamping means there really is something for everyone this year.

For more on the festival, visit www.toddinthehole.co.uk

