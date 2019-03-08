Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Oasis, Beatles and Bowie tributes make Todd in the Hole Festival 'one to remember'

PUBLISHED: 14:39 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 23 July 2019

Absolute Bowie on stage at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin Wootton

Absolute Bowie on stage at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin Wootton

Martin Wootton

Thousands of party-going music lovers attended the Todd in the Hole Festival on the outskirts of Stevenage over the weekend.

DJ Dave Pearce at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Caitlin MogridgeDJ Dave Pearce at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Caitlin Mogridge

Featuring headline sets from Oasis tribute band Definitely Could Be Oasis, Fab Four copyists The Upbeat Beatles and Absolute Bowie, Todd in the Hole 2019 returned with a bang for its second year.

The family festival welcomed more than 9,000 visitors across the three days to a site in Todds Green.

Festival-goers enjoyed over 60 bands including the tributes to Oasis, The Beatles and David Bowie, plus 7 Wonders of Fleetwood Mac and a host of local bands and buskers.

Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of fans watching Definitely Could be Oasis on the Friday night.

Ska band BuBounce at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Caitlin MogridgeSka band BuBounce at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Caitlin Mogridge

Naturally, the tribute to Noel and Liam Gallagher played Wonderwall in their crowd-pleasing set.

The band later posted on the Todd in the Hole Facebook page: "Thanks to everyone that braved the weather and stayed to see us.

"You all definitely made it one to remember!"

The Upbeat Beatles got the crowd dancing along to hits such as Love Me Do, while Absolute Bowie were the Heroes of Sunday night with their set of David Bowie classics.

Revellers enjoying the Todd in the Hole Festival 2019. Picture: Martin WoottonRevellers enjoying the Todd in the Hole Festival 2019. Picture: Martin Wootton

On the DJ front, the legendary Dave Pearce was behind the decks for the festival's Ibiza Classics afterparty on the opening night.

Among the local acts to appear on main stage on Saturday was DIDI, aka Walkern-based Folkstock record producer Lauren Deakin Davies.

Also appearing over the weekend were Bedfordshire ska band BuBounce.

Afterwards they praised the audience. Posting on Facebook, the band wrote: "A massive thanks to everyone who came and stood in the rain to watch haha. Hope to see you all next year #Music"

Watching The Upbeat Beatles at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin WoottonWatching The Upbeat Beatles at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin Wootton

Gordon Craig Theatre pantomime regular Aidan O'Neill kept the kids entertained in the family arena along with Imajica Theatre, Showtime Circus and loads more.

Other highlights included Dougie Lampkin MBE, 12 times FIM motorcycle trial world champion, The Wall of Death, a chilli eating contests, the Buskers' Stage, a tug of war competition and The Great British Elvis Off.

Children from Hitchin's William Ransom Primary School were also given the opportunity to perform on the main stage in a community choir concert.

Todd in the Hole festival founder David Nye said: "I'm overwhelmed with the response we've had to Todd 2019.

The crowd at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin WoottonThe crowd at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin Wootton

"I feel like the proudest man alive.

"To bring a family festival like this that supports the local economy is amazing, we rocked Hertfordshire!'

For more on Todd in the Hole, visit the festival's website at www.toddinthehole.co.uk

A festival-goer enjoying Todd in the Hole. Picture: Martin WoottonA festival-goer enjoying Todd in the Hole. Picture: Martin Wootton

Cheers! Having a beer at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin WoottonCheers! Having a beer at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin Wootton

Drumming at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin WoottonDrumming at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin Wootton

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Waitrose: Public petitions launched to save Stevenage store and Post Office

A notice to customers outside the Stevenage Old Town Waitrose. Picture: Alan Davies

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Waitrose: Public petitions launched to save Stevenage store and Post Office

A notice to customers outside the Stevenage Old Town Waitrose. Picture: Alan Davies

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Waitrose: Lidl refuses to be drawn on Stevenage speculation

Waitrose

Latest from the The Comet

Oasis, Beatles and Bowie tributes make Todd in the Hole Festival ‘one to remember’

Absolute Bowie on stage at Todd in the Hole Festival. Picture: Martin Wootton

Public appeal launched for wanted Hitchin man

Simon Day, 31, of Hitchin, is wanted in connection with multiple crimes. Picture: Herts Police

Have you seen this wanted Letchworth man?

Police are appealing for help to find Jasper Thomson, who is wanted after failing to appear at court in relation to an assault. Picture: Herts police

More than 20 arrested in crackdown on Stevenage county lines drugs operation

21 people have been arrested as County Lines gang activity has been targeted in Stevenage. Picture: Cambs Police

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists