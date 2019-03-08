Oasis, Beatles and Bowie tributes make Todd in the Hole Festival 'one to remember'

Thousands of party-going music lovers attended the Todd in the Hole Festival on the outskirts of Stevenage over the weekend.

Featuring headline sets from Oasis tribute band Definitely Could Be Oasis, Fab Four copyists The Upbeat Beatles and Absolute Bowie, Todd in the Hole 2019 returned with a bang for its second year.

The family festival welcomed more than 9,000 visitors across the three days to a site in Todds Green.

Festival-goers enjoyed over 60 bands including the tributes to Oasis, The Beatles and David Bowie, plus 7 Wonders of Fleetwood Mac and a host of local bands and buskers.

Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of fans watching Definitely Could be Oasis on the Friday night.

Naturally, the tribute to Noel and Liam Gallagher played Wonderwall in their crowd-pleasing set.

The band later posted on the Todd in the Hole Facebook page: "Thanks to everyone that braved the weather and stayed to see us.

"You all definitely made it one to remember!"

The Upbeat Beatles got the crowd dancing along to hits such as Love Me Do, while Absolute Bowie were the Heroes of Sunday night with their set of David Bowie classics.

On the DJ front, the legendary Dave Pearce was behind the decks for the festival's Ibiza Classics afterparty on the opening night.

Among the local acts to appear on main stage on Saturday was DIDI, aka Walkern-based Folkstock record producer Lauren Deakin Davies.

Also appearing over the weekend were Bedfordshire ska band BuBounce.

Afterwards they praised the audience. Posting on Facebook, the band wrote: "A massive thanks to everyone who came and stood in the rain to watch haha. Hope to see you all next year #Music"

Gordon Craig Theatre pantomime regular Aidan O'Neill kept the kids entertained in the family arena along with Imajica Theatre, Showtime Circus and loads more.

Other highlights included Dougie Lampkin MBE, 12 times FIM motorcycle trial world champion, The Wall of Death, a chilli eating contests, the Buskers' Stage, a tug of war competition and The Great British Elvis Off.

Children from Hitchin's William Ransom Primary School were also given the opportunity to perform on the main stage in a community choir concert.

Todd in the Hole festival founder David Nye said: "I'm overwhelmed with the response we've had to Todd 2019.

"I feel like the proudest man alive.

"To bring a family festival like this that supports the local economy is amazing, we rocked Hertfordshire!'

● For more on Todd in the Hole, visit the festival's website at www.toddinthehole.co.uk

