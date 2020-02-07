Video

The Subways announce Young for Eternity tour warm-up gig in Hitchin

The Subways - Charlotte Cooper, Billy Lunn and Josh Morgan - in their youth. The Welwyn Garden City trio are re-releasing a special edition of their debut album Young for Eternity to mark its 15th anniversary. Picture: supplied by Pomona Supplied by Pomona

The Subways have announced a special warm-up show in Hitchin ahead of their forthcoming UK tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Welwyn Garden City trio will play Club 85 on Tuesday, March 10.

Hosted by Juicebox Live and Club 85, tickets for the gig at the Whinbush Road venue go on sale today (Friday, February 7).

Tickets cost £16.50 advance, and £20 on the door, subject to availability.

Visit juiceboxindie.com to book online.

*** EXCITING NEW SHOW ***

On 10th March we welcome @thesubways to do a warm up show for their forthcoming 'Young For Eternity' tour at @Club85 Hitchin.

Tickets On-Sale Friday 7 February at 10am from https://t.co/zZZy1dRRMZ pic.twitter.com/BIjcb976hr — (@Juicebox_Indie) February 5, 2020

This year marks the 15th anniversary of The Subways releasing Young for Eternity.

As well as touring the album in full, the WGC rockers - Billy Lunn, Charlotte Cooper and Josh Morgan - will reissue Young For Eternity with added tracks, alongside their second record, All Or Nothing.

The Subways are one of the most exciting live bands on the current touring circuit, thrilling crowds with their explosive rock sound and wild stage performances.

Firm summer festival favourites, they have graced the main stages of over 100 international festivals.

Whether in front of 100 people or 100,000, the band always deliver a high-octane and thoroughly entertaining set.

You may also want to watch:

Back in 2005, Billy, Charlotte and Josh crashed onto the international music scene with their now cult debut album and rock-club floor filler Rock & Roll Queen. Young for Eternity was described by Q magazine as "commanding and confident" while Music Week said of the record "The Subways have delivered a punchy debut that bristles with energy".

Produced by The Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie, Young For Eternity veered from rambunctious punk thrash to tender acoustic pop through grungy blues-infected dynamos like the addictive top 20 singles Oh Yeah and Rock & Roll Queen.

Signature track Rock & Roll Queen was later used in the Kate Moss starring Rimmel adverts, The OC, film director Guy Richie's movie RocknRolla, and Die Hard 4.

Tracks such as Mary and No Goodbyes displayed a melodic maturity far beyond the band's tender years.

Sophomore album All Or Nothing saw the band team up with the legendary Butch Vig, of Garbage fame, to record in Los Angeles. It achieved top 20 in both the UK and Germany.

Next month, The Subways will hit the road with a run of UK dates - now starting with Hitchin's warm-up show - to celebrate the band's first album.

Frontman and guitarist Billy Lunn said when the tour was announced: "Nearly 15 years ago, when Young for Eternity was released, Josh and Charlotte were 18 and 19 years old, and I was 20.

"Touring our debut album was for us an adventurous explosion of excitement, just as every tour since then has been.

"In 2020, we get to relive that initial excitement when we embark on the Young for Eternity tour to play the album in full.

"None of us can truly express just how thrilled we are that we get the chance to do this."

The full UK tour opens on Thursday, March 12 at Newcastle O2 Academy and finishes on Saturday, March 28 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.