Prog rock stars visit Stevenage record shop

Music fans were treated to appearances by two prog rock stars at a Stevenage record shop.

There was a record signing session by guitarist and producer Steve Hillage at Revolution Records in Stevenage Old Town on Saturday afternoon.

Fans turning up at the Middle Row store were left doing a double take when prog rock king Steven Wilson also put in an appearance.

The founder, lead guitarist and vocalist of former prog group Porcupine Tree worked behind the till and served customers for the day.

Now a solo artist, Steven Wilson later posted a picture on Instagram with the words: "Today I'm doing a job I dreamed of as a kid, working in a record shop and helping out at my favourite local store Revolution Records."

The shop was packed all afternoon with fans getting albums signed and pictures with Gong star Steve Hillage.

The Steve Hillage Band musician spent nearly three hours chatting with customers and fans alike.

There are still a limited number of signed Steve Hillage albums available in store.