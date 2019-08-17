Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Prog rock stars visit Stevenage record shop

PUBLISHED: 13:29 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 20 August 2019

Steve Hillage at Revolution Records

Steve Hillage at Revolution Records

Revolution Records

Music fans were treated to appearances by two prog rock stars at a Stevenage record shop.

There was a record signing session by guitarist and producer Steve Hillage at Revolution Records in Stevenage Old Town on Saturday afternoon.

Fans turning up at the Middle Row store were left doing a double take when prog rock king Steven Wilson also put in an appearance.

The founder, lead guitarist and vocalist of former prog group Porcupine Tree worked behind the till and served customers for the day.

Now a solo artist, Steven Wilson later posted a picture on Instagram with the words: "Today I'm doing a job I dreamed of as a kid, working in a record shop and helping out at my favourite local store Revolution Records."

Prog rock star Steven Wilson 'working' at Revolution RecordsProg rock star Steven Wilson 'working' at Revolution Records

The shop was packed all afternoon with fans getting albums signed and pictures with Gong star Steve Hillage.

The Steve Hillage Band musician spent nearly three hours chatting with customers and fans alike.

There are still a limited number of signed Steve Hillage albums available in store.

Record buyers at Revolution RecordsRecord buyers at Revolution Records

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

How many learners pass their driving test first time at Letchworth test centre?

More than two in five learners passed their driving tests first time last year at the Letchworth test centre. Picture: BrianAJackson Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

How many learners pass their driving test first time at Letchworth test centre?

More than two in five learners passed their driving tests first time last year at the Letchworth test centre. Picture: BrianAJackson Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Latest from the The Comet

Have you seen this wanted man?

Police are appealing for help to find Levi George, who is wanted for drug offences in Hertfordshire. Picture: Herts police

Jeremy Corbyn in Stevenage to speak to small businesses about no-deal Brexit

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn MP meets small businesses and business start-ups at the Business and Technology Centre in Stevenage to discuss the impact of No Deal Brexit. Picture: Strand PR

Prog rock stars visit Stevenage record shop

Steve Hillage at Revolution Records

Alvechurch 5-0 Hitchin Town: Canaries still waiting for first league win after heavy defeat

Hitchin Town concede against Alvechurch. Picture: Peter Else

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists