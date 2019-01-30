New

Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Wolf Alice to headline Hertfordshire’s Standon Calling festival

Standon Calling. Picture: Gobinder Jhitta Photography Copyright Gobinder Jhitta Photography

The legendary Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Mercury Prize-winning Wolf Alice have been announced as headliners of Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling.

Nile Rodgers is one of the most influential artists of all time.

From Le Freak, Good Times and Everybody Dance with CHIC, to his star-studded work with the likes of David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran, Daft Punk and more, there’s nobody on the planet able to bring the party quite like Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

And Standon Calling will be basking under the disco ball for an almighty Sunday night headline party come July.

Standon Calling will take place in the Hertfordshire countryside near Ware from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28.

Rising out of Camden with their bold and potent indie sound, Wolf Alice are ready for their defining headline moment.

After the stunning success of debut album My Love Is Cool, the follow-up Visions Of A Life confirmed Wolf Alice’s place as a special band – playing the biggest shows of their career and scooping the coveted 2018 Mercury Prize.

Speaking about headlining Standon Calling 2019, Wolf Alice said: “We are honoured to be headlining a festival!

“We won’t be doing many shows this year so Standon Calling is gonna be extremely exciting.

“Even if you don’t like Wolf Alice, you should buy tickets anyway ‘cos Dick and Dom are DJing and – depending on how hard you stare at the poster – Fleetwood Mac are supporting us!”

Both Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Wolf Alice join the previously announced headliner Rag‘n’Bone Man in topping the bill at Standon Lordship this summer.

Friday night headliner Rag‘n’Bone Man will be making his anticipated return to Standon’s fields hot-off a busy start to the year with his Calvin Harris collaboration Giant storming charts around the globe currently.

The three main stage acts will head-up one of the most diverse and exciting bills in the UK festival calendar.

Standon Calling 2019 line-up Standon Calling 2019 line-up

The line-up also includes favourites such as Echo & The Bunnymen, Idles, Kate Nash, Band Of Skulls and The Joy Formidable, to some of the most exciting new music going in Lewis Capaldi, The Big Moon, BBC Sound of 2019 nominees Sea Girls, Warmduscher and more.

The family fun includes children’s favourites Dick & Dom, who will be leaving the Bungalow to set up home at Standon Calling, and Mr Bloom & His Band.

Dick & Dom will be bringing their own DJ battle to the fields for a laugh-out-loud gem perfect for all ages.

It wouldn’t be Standon Calling without The Cuban Brothers and they are back again this summer.

Reflecting on the latest wave of new acts announced, founder and festival director Alex Trenchard said: “Every year at Standon Calling we want to bring an experience and show that people will never forget.

“This year, I feel we’ve done that and more, with one of my favourite bands of the past decade, Wolf Alice, and one of my favourite bands of all time, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, topping the bill in 2019.

“From top to bottom there’s something for everyone, and we’re excited to welcome everyone for an incredible weekend this July.”

Tier 3 tickets are now on sale for Standon Calling 2019 – with previous tiers selling out in record time.

For further details, head to www.standon-calling.com/tickets

STANDON CALLING 2019 LINE-UP

Announced So Far:

Nile Rodgers & CHIC / Wolf Alice / Rag’n’Bone Man

Echo & The Bunnymen / IDLES / Lewis Capaldi / The Go! Team / Band Of Skulls

Kate Nash / Hypnotic Brass Ensemble / The Big Moon / Sea Girls / The Joy Formidable

Warmduscher / Flamingods / Elvana / She Street Band / Iris Gold / Laurel / Saint Agnes

Meggie Brown / Honey Lung / The Howl & The Hum / Emily Burns

Juniore / Monty Taft / Big Society / Emma McGrath / Shiivers / Maddox

The Cuban Brothers

Erol Alkan / Simian Mobile Disco / Norman Jay MBE

Fleetmac Wood / La Fleur / Hospitality Takeover

Soho Radio: Delia Tesileanu / Emily Dust / 4 To The Floor / Tasty Lopez

Family Entertainment:

Dick & Dom DJ Battle / Mr Bloom & His Band / How To Train Your Dinosaur Live

Indie Kid’s Kids Disco

Club de Fromage / Feeling Gloomy / Age Against The Machine / Bowie Disco.