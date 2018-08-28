Advanced search

Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling makes 50:50 gender balance pledge

PUBLISHED: 11:03 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 13 January 2019

Paloma Faith at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Organisers of an annual Hertfordshire music festival have made a 50:50 gender balance pledge.

Standon Calling will return to Standon Lordship in the Hertfordshire countryside east of Stevenage from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28.

While some music festivals have been criticised for not booking enough female acts, Standon Calling promoters have confirmed they will have an equal gender split by 2022.

A newsletter from Standon Calling said: “We are very proud to announce we have signed up to an important movement, the Keychange pledge.

“Keychange is an international campaign from the PRS Foundation which invests in emerging female talent whilst encouraging festivals, conferences and music industry events to sign up to a 50:50 gender balance pledge by 2022.

“This means that 50% of acts performing at Standon Calling by 2022 will include at least 1 woman/non-binary/transgender member.”

BRIT Award-winning singer Rag ‘n’ Bone Man has already been announced for the Standon Calling 2019 line-up.

The chart-topping Human singer will headline Standon on Friday, July 26.

Organisers are set to announced more of the Standon Calling 2019 bill soon.

A Standon statement said: “Our 2019 line-up is shaping up nicely, with incredible talent across the gender spectrum.

“We can’t wait to share it with you soon!”

Last year’s festival was headlined by Paloma Faith, BRIT Award-nominated Hertford singer-songwriter George Ezra, and Roxy Music legend Bryan Ferry.

Over the coming weeks promoters will confirm this year’s Standon theme, as well as a host of top quality family entertainment.

The stand-up stars joining the comedy bill will also be revealed soon, along with the first line-up announcement of 2019.

Tickets for Standon Calling 2019 are on sale now.

Early bird and Tier 1 adult weekend tickets have already sold out.

Tier 2 adult weekend passes priced £139 are currently on sale, with Tier 3 tickets coming soon at £149, plus booking fees.

• For more on Standon Calling, visit https://standon-calling.com/

• For further information on Keychange, visit www.keychange.eu

