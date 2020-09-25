No midlife crisis here! MidLifeMix drops self-titled EP

Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix Helen Meissner

A Hertfordshire record company founder from Walkern has released her debut six track EP.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix

What do you expect middle-aged mothers to turn their hands to during lockdown?

Knitting? Painting? Yoga?

Starting to make and release your own dance music is not the first thought that springs to mind.

But that’s exactly what Helen Meissner from Walkern has done and she’s turning heads as well as ears in the local independent music scene.

Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix

‘MidLifeMix’ – the name Folkstock Records founder Helen has given her musical expression – has surprised her friends and family, and a number of radio show hosts with her unexpected recording career.

Tim Willett, of The New Music Generator on Cambridge 105, said: “Helen sent me a tongue-in-cheek message explaining she had created a ‘dance trance banger’ and after I peeled myself up off the floor I took a listen. And I loved it.

“I added it to the playlist.

“The reason I am crazy about these tracks on the EP and the reason I am so impressed is because Helen is not a teenage boy or girl making songs in their bedroom.

Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix

“Imagine your mum walks in with a USB stick saying ‘this is what I knocked up today’.

“Your jaw would hit the floor wouldn’t it? I mean it’s such an amazing achievement, I love it.”

Tim is not alone in his reaction.

Stacy Hart from Watford-based Runnin With My Rhythm blog was equally shocked.

Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix

“So what happens when a sassy successful record company owner decides to step out from behind her business desk and slide behind a mixing desk instead?

“When I first discovered Helen Meissner was releasing an instrumental dance track, I had to do a double take, had I read right?

“This was totally unexpected and a bit of a shock to say the least, even more so because at the start of COVID lockdown she had no production skills.”

Stacy added: “To be honest, it wasn’t boding well on paper.

Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix

“Turns out I absolutely love it.

“Her compositions are an exciting combo of sounds and anticipation, you never quite know where the track is going to lead.

“There’s no midlife crisis here, just a lady with incredible talent who means business.”

Following the release of MidLifeMix’s debut single Liberation, she has now dropped a self-titled EP.

Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix Helen Meissner, aka MidLifeMix

MidLifeMix by MidLifeMix is out now and features six tracks – Joyride, The Fight, Continental Drift, Lonestar, Summer Chill and Liberation (remix).

What does the lady herself have to say?

“I feel relieved that it’s going down so well,” said Helen, aka MidLifeMix.

“It was a massive risk attempting to create music from a standing start and it’s not been easy but I would urge anyone who can access an iPad or iPhone to have a play on the free GarageBand app.

“You don’t need to be able to play an instrument or sing.

“Creating your own music is so fascinating and absorbing and has completely opened my mind to new possibilities.

“Just shows, it’s never too late to start something new, and it’s ‘socially distanced’, so you are self reliant!

“If anyone would like to ask for any tips on this, please get in touch at midlifemix@gmail.com.”

The self-titled EP MidLifeMix is on all usual places such as Spotify and iTunes and can be streamed in full for free here https://soundcloud.com/midlifemix/sets/ep-tracks