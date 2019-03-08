Advanced search

Love blossoms as singer Joe Rose releases new single

PUBLISHED: 20:05 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:05 29 June 2019

Joe Rose singing in the video for Empty Chairs at Empty Tables. Picture: Helen Meissner

Joe Rose singing in the video for Empty Chairs at Empty Tables. Picture: Helen Meissner

Helen Meissner

What happens when a north Hertfordshire record label boss finds that the accountant she met via online dating not only ticks all the right boxes, but also has a powerful untapped singing voice?

When that person is Helen Meissner, from Walkern-based label Folkstock Records, no time is wasted in introducing Royston's John Froggett from The Accountancy Practice to her record producing daughter, Lauren Deakin Davies.

The resulting charity single raised £500 for the local branch of Home-Start.

Fast forward a few months, and John is getting rave reviews for his singing and recording an album under the name of Joe Rose, so as not to confuse his accountancy clients.

This time he is working with Martin Lumsden, who is the producer and owner of Cream Room Sound Productions in Dane End.

The cover of Joe Rose's new single Empty Chairs at Empty Tables.The cover of Joe Rose's new single Empty Chairs at Empty Tables.

Martin also presents the Big Sound Machine show every Tuesday night on new community driven Stevenage-based North Herts FM.

The release of single Empty Chairs at Empty Tables from musical Les Miserables however has seen John's music gaining traction, with London Live TV and That's TV Norfolk inviting the somewhat unconventional accountant, a modest tattoo-covered gentle giant, into their studios.

Not only that, but all the surrounding BBC stations from Essex, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, and Beds, Herts and Bucks have invited John on air to chat about his surprising career change, which kicked off as soon as he turned 60.

"Certainly singing in public was not something which was ever on the cards, was never in my dreams if I am honest," said Joe.

Joe Rose at the HomeStart Ball. Picture: Helen MeissnerJoe Rose at the HomeStart Ball. Picture: Helen Meissner

"I sing around the house all the time, and my family were forever asking me to shut up!

"So I am surprised but loving the reaction, there's nothing better than getting encouraging feedback after a performance."

He added: "I love singing in the residential homes as hearing the old songs brings back memories for them.

"Recording my favourite songs has been a tremendous experience and I've even started singing lessons with Hertford's Gemma Milburn, who has really helped with my technique and confidence. Long may the journey continue!"

Singer Joe RoseSinger Joe Rose

The single is out now on Folkstock Records and is available for streaming from Spotify or downloadable from www.folkstockrecords.com

There's also an accompanying online video which perfectly captures the strength and passion in John's voice.

