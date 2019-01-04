Advanced search

Tickets for Codicote music festival Goatfest 2019 on sale next month

PUBLISHED: 17:29 13 January 2019

Goatfest 2018 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman.

Tickets for an annual charity music festival in Codicote will go on sale next month.

Goatfest dates for 2019 have been confirmed with the festival returning to Codicote over the August Bank Holiday weekend of Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.

Organisers of the three-day Hertfordshire event have now announced when tickets will be available.

The first batch of tickets – ‘Kid Goat’ – will go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 1.

A social media post on the Goatfest Facebook page yesterday (Saturday) read: “TICKET INFO!

“Not long now til our first wave, (Kid Goat) tickets are on sale! They’ll be available from the 1st Feb at 9am.

“First wave tickets disappeared in a matter of days last year so spread the word and get ready folks!”

Goatfest started out in the car park of The Goat Inn in High Street, Codicote.

The festival, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last summer, has since moved to a much bigger field site off Bury Lane in the village.

The first wave of tickets will be available in February, before ‘Billy Goat’ second wave tickets go on sale throughout March and April.

‘Buck Goat’ wave three tickets will be on sale in May and June, before wave four tickets – entitled ‘Nanny Goat’ – are available in July and August.

Day tickets will be released during the final ‘Nanny Goat’ wave after organisers know what allocation they have left for the weekend.

The Facebook update, which was also shared on Goatfest’s Instagram feed, added: “We’re working away behind the scenes to bring you another amazing event, and a chance to make even more GOATFEST memories!”

Goatfest Festival raises money for local charities Isabel Hospice and Willow, and supports the best in live music, DJ performances, street food and creativity.

• For more on Goatfest, visit the festival’s website at www.goatfestuk.com/

