First acts to be announced for Cool Britannia Festival 2019 at Knebworth

PUBLISHED: 09:04 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 22 January 2019

Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Britpop music fans will discover next week who is playing the 1990s inspired Cool Britannia Festival at Knebworth this summer.

The music festival returns to Knebworth Park from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a successful debut last year.

The first Cool Britannia was headlined by Happy Mondays and Ocean Colour Scene.

The likes of Cast, Dodgy, Toploader, Razorlight, Feeder, Embrace, Peter Hook & The Light, Heather Small and Space also played the main stage at the inaugural festival.

Organisers are now poised to announce the first acts playing the 2019 edition.

The long-awaited first Cool Britannia 2019 line-up announcement will be made on Wednesday, January 30.

The next batch of tickets for the weekender in the grounds of Knebworth House will also go on sale on Friday, February 1 at 9am.

• For more on the festival, visit www.coolbritanniafest.com

Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

The Cool Britannia crowd sing along with Feeder at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A large crowd for Feeder at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

