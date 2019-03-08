Common People 90s indie night to be held in Hitchin

90s Indie Night will take place at Hitchin Town Hall 90s Indie Night

If you love 90s indie music, head over to Hitchin Town Hall this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

90s Indie Night will take place at Hitchin Town Hall 90s Indie Night will take place at Hitchin Town Hall

Music by Oasis, Shed Seven, Pulp, Blur and The Bluetones can all be heard at the Brand Street venue on Saturday, September 7 at the latest Common People event.

The evening will feature DJs Ed The Saint, Colin Toms and Sarah Clarke, and expect to hear everything from Beastie Boys to Carter, Blur to Beck, The Charlatans to the Chemical Brothers, Cure to Cypress Hill, and Suede to The Wonder Stuff.

Organiser Jon Prayer said: "We will be playing all the indie anthems you remember from the 90s plus all those forgotten classics.

"Expect tracks from the likes of Nirvana, Blur, Cypress Hill, Carter, Primal Scream. Basically if it's danceable, it's in."

Promoters are also donating 10 per cent of proceeds to charity Helping Herts Homeless. Doors open at 8pm and the night finishes at 1am.

For more information, visit www.indienights.co.uk