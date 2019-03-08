Advanced search

Rock Choir to perform charity concert in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 12:01 07 July 2019

Lizzie Deane with the Rock Choir, who will be performing in Stevenage. Picture: Rock Choir

Hitchin and Bedford Rock Choirs are performing in Stevenage to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The concert will take place at The Gordon Craig Arts and Leisure Centre on Wednesday, July 10, with a combination of rock, pop and chart singing.

Singer Lizzie Deane, who has sung with artists such as Boy George and Belinda Carlisle, will lead the evening, and the singers will also be accompanied by a live band.

Rock Choir is the UK's largest contemporary choir, with more than 30,000 members nationwide. Singers rehearse once a week and are taught specially-arranged songs, with performances throughout the year to raise funds for charity.

The choir aims to improve singers' self-confidence, enable them to develop their skills and enrich their social life.

The concert starts at 8pm. To book tickets go to gordon-craig.co.uk or call 01438 363200.

