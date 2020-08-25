Live music returns to Baldock at Folk Around the Tree festival

Folk Around The Tree 2020 will take place at The Orange Tree in Baldock on Sunday, August 30. Baldock Folk Club

Live music will return to Baldock this weekend when a town pub hosts an outdoor folk festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having run nine virtual folk club nights since the lockdown in March, Baldock Folk Club is now offering an afternoon of great live music – all COVID-19 compliant – from their Orange Tree base this Sunday.

The Folk Around the Tree event on August 30 will feature acts such as Skimmington Ride, The Devines, Kelvin Davies and Gor Jus Wrex.

Hosted by Brian Burke, the folk music spectacular will run from 1pm to 8pm at the venue in Norton Road.

Organiser Brian Burke said: “It will be great to get some live music played again and we have a great line-up for Sunday’s show... Skimmington Ride, The Devines, Gor Jus Wrex as well as established singer-songwriter Viv Lucas and rising blues guitar maestro Kelvin Davies.

“There will be further spots from other club regulars and a fine session to finish the day.”

Social distancing will be observed by the way pub landlord Rob Scahill has laid out the marquee and garden at The Orange Tree.

Brian added: “There is also a clear listing of rules that the audience will need to comply with but I’m sure this will not spoil their enjoyment and with just a booking fee to reserve a table, it is fantastic value in this otherwise barren festival landscape.”

Organisers are also holding a charity raffle for the hospice and club funds.

VIP tables cost £12 and marque stalls tables are £10. Both include a £2 booking fee.

One ticket entitles you to a table for up to six people.

Festival-goers must stay seated at their tables unless it is absolutely necessary to leave.

Those attending must observe the Government COVID-19 performance guidelines, which means no singing, shouting or dancing.

Tables can be booked via https://www.universe.com/events/folk-around-the-tree-2020-tickets-P593L4

Brian added: “This will be a superb afternoon of local folk and roots music talent.”

The venue will open at noon and closes at 10pm.