Advanced search

Live music returns to Baldock at Folk Around the Tree festival

25 August, 2020 - 12:31
Folk Around The Tree 2020 will take place at The Orange Tree in Baldock on Sunday, August 30.

Folk Around The Tree 2020 will take place at The Orange Tree in Baldock on Sunday, August 30.

Baldock Folk Club

Live music will return to Baldock this weekend when a town pub hosts an outdoor folk festival.

Having run nine virtual folk club nights since the lockdown in March, Baldock Folk Club is now offering an afternoon of great live music – all COVID-19 compliant – from their Orange Tree base this Sunday.

The Folk Around the Tree event on August 30 will feature acts such as Skimmington Ride, The Devines, Kelvin Davies and Gor Jus Wrex.

Hosted by Brian Burke, the folk music spectacular will run from 1pm to 8pm at the venue in Norton Road.

Organiser Brian Burke said: “It will be great to get some live music played again and we have a great line-up for Sunday’s show... Skimmington Ride, The Devines, Gor Jus Wrex as well as established singer-songwriter Viv Lucas and rising blues guitar maestro Kelvin Davies.

“There will be further spots from other club regulars and a fine session to finish the day.”

Social distancing will be observed by the way pub landlord Rob Scahill has laid out the marquee and garden at The Orange Tree.

Brian added: “There is also a clear listing of rules that the audience will need to comply with but I’m sure this will not spoil their enjoyment and with just a booking fee to reserve a table, it is fantastic value in this otherwise barren festival landscape.”

Organisers are also holding a charity raffle for the hospice and club funds.

VIP tables cost £12 and marque stalls tables are £10. Both include a £2 booking fee.

One ticket entitles you to a table for up to six people.

Festival-goers must stay seated at their tables unless it is absolutely necessary to leave.

Those attending must observe the Government COVID-19 performance guidelines, which means no singing, shouting or dancing.

Tables can be booked via https://www.universe.com/events/folk-around-the-tree-2020-tickets-P593L4

Brian added: “This will be a superb afternoon of local folk and roots music talent.”

The venue will open at noon and closes at 10pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

A tree branch fell on a car near Little Wymondley, injuring the driver. Picture: Hitchin Fire & Rescue

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Have you seen missing 16-year-old from Stevenage?

Have you seen 16-year-old Keelan from Stevenage? Picture: Herts Police

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

A tree branch fell on a car near Little Wymondley, injuring the driver. Picture: Hitchin Fire & Rescue

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Have you seen missing 16-year-old from Stevenage?

Have you seen 16-year-old Keelan from Stevenage? Picture: Herts Police

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Latest from the The Comet

Art installation created by people living with dementia unveiled in Stevenage underpass

The new art installation consists of posters made by Stevenage residents living with dementia. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Live music returns to Baldock at Folk Around the Tree festival

Folk Around The Tree 2020 will take place at The Orange Tree in Baldock on Sunday, August 30.

Will Hertfordshire’s schools fine me if I refuse to send my children back to school?

Hertfordshire County Council has addressed concerns over parents being fined for not sending their children back to school in September. Picture: Archant

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

A tree branch fell on a car near Little Wymondley, injuring the driver. Picture: Hitchin Fire & Rescue

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit