Little Mix video filmed at Knebworth House up for a BRIT Award

Little Mix's Woman Like Me video filmed at Knebworth House has been nominated for a BRIT Award. Archant

A pop music video filmed at Knebworth House has been nominated for a BRIT Award.

Little Mix are among the nominees for 2019 British Artist Video of the Year.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall filmed the video for single Woman Like Me featuring Nicki Minaj at Knebworth House and in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home.

The video has now been shortlisted for the BRIT Awards 2019.

Our video #WomanLikeMe with the Queen @NICKIMINAJ is also up for a @BRITs Award!!!! Thank you to everyone involved and YOU our amazing fans for watching it over and over ♥️ we LOVE you.

Get ready to VOTE and smash it like you always do from Feb 4th!

the girls x pic.twitter.com/OjWSJwprUQ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) January 12, 2019

Woman Like Me faces competition from the likes of Liam Payne and Rita Ora for hit For You, Anne-Marie’s 2002, and Rita Ora solo with Let You Love Me.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss is also nominated, as are Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato for Solo, and Dua Lipa for IDGAF.

The other nominees in the category are Jonas Blue featuring Jack And Jack for Rise, Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen for These Days, and Breathe by Jax Jones featuring Ina Wroldsen.

Chart-topping Hertford singer-songwriter George Ezra, who headlined last year’s Standon Calling music festival in Hertfordshire, is also up for a number of BRIT Awards after a phenomenal year.

He is nominated in British Male Solo Artist, and for Best Single for number one hit Shotgun.

The album Shotgun came from, Staying at Tamara’s, is also shortlisted in the Mastercard British Album of the Year category.

The 2019 BRITs will take place February 20.