See Batman, A Star is Born, Mamma Mia! sequel and Bohemian Rhapsody at Knebworth outdoor cinema

04 July, 2019 - 12:21
How A Star is Born might look at The Luna Cinema at Knebworth House. Picture: The Luna Cinema.

The Luna Cinema

Blockbuster movies can be seen under the stars at Knebworth House this week as The Luna Cinema returns for another season of open-air films.

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Picture: Twentieth Century FoxBohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox

Batman, A Star is Born, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened on successive nights at the Hertfordshire stately home.

The Luna Cinema's four-night residency kicks off tonight (Thursday, July 4) with the return of Batman (12A) to Knebworth.

To mark the launch of Knebworth House's TV and film exhibition there will be a special 30th anniversary screening of Tim Burton's 1989 movie starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne.

Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne fights crime in Gotham City disguised as Batman.

But when The Joker (Jack Nicholson) seizes control of Gotham's criminal underworld, Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis while protecting both his identity and his love interest, reporter Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger).

Directed by Tim Burton, scenes of the movie were filmed at Knebworth House, which doubles as Wayne Manor along with the interior of Hatfield House.

While Batman features Keaton and Basinger having dinner in the Banqueting Hall at Knebworth, film fans can enjoy the sizzling chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in hit movie A Star is Born (15) on Friday, July 5 with Knebworth House as the backdrop.

Seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper), a famous country music singer privately battling an alcohol and drug addiction, plays a concert in California.

Knebworth HouseKnebworth House

After the show, Jackson visits a drag bar where he witnesses a performance by Ally (Lady Gaga), a waitress and singer-songwriter.

Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, and they form a romantic relationship.

Mamma Mia! sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (12A) will bring the hits of ABBA to Knebworth House on Saturday, July 6.

Five years after the events of Mamma Mia!, pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) prepares for the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna, as she learns more about her mother's past.

It's then the turn of Queen's biggest hits to rock Knebworth Park again on Sunday, July 7.

Rami Malek won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

This screening is dedicated to the Queen singer, who played his last gig with the band at Knebworth Park in 1986.

Doors open at 8pm and the films will start at 9.30pm. Tickets must be pre-booked.

For more information and tickets, visit www.thelunacinema.com

