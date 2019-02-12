Advanced search

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

PUBLISHED: 15:14 13 February 2019

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Archant

Standalone Farm in Letchworth reopened on Monday with the inclusion of a new science show run by Einstein’s Entertainers.

Einstein’s Entertainers is a so-called ‘edutainment’ company specialising in activities inspired by school national curriculums.

Featuring rocket launches, tingling tuning forks, and erupting vegetables, the shows – which began on Monday – will run on weekdays throughout the school half-term holidays through to Friday, February 22.

Vanessa Sawyer, visitor experience manager for the farm in Wilbury Road, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Einstein’s Entertainers back to Standalone and to see what new experiments they’ll be showcasing.”

Access to the science show is included within the farm’s daily admission price and visitors holding an annual pass can also gain access at no extra cost. However, spaces are limited and entry is operated on a first-come-first-served basis.

At Easter, there will be even more fun in store for our little farmers, with Boris the Bunny making his much-anticipated annual appearance around the farm and Easter-themed events running throughout the Easter school holidays.

Vanessa added: “We have so much coming up in the next few months, do make sure to keep an eye on our website or social media channels for further details of forthcoming events.”

Annual family tickets are priced at £82 and include access for two adults and up to three children, year-round entry to special events and activites, and four free tickets to use at Broadway Cinema & Theatre’s Kids Club cinema screenings.

Day tickets for families are priced at £26, or £7 for individual adult tickets and £6 for children.

For more information on tickets, the 2019 activity and events schedule or the farm’s party packages visit www.standalonefarm.com.

