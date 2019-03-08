Advanced search

Free afternoon of music as Letchworth Festival draws to a close this weekend

PUBLISHED: 18:31 28 June 2019

Last year's Park Live, which concluded the Letchworth Festival for 2018. Picture: Katarzyna Palczynska.

Last year's Park Live, which concluded the Letchworth Festival for 2018. Picture: Katarzyna Palczynska.

Archant

The Letchworth Festival comes to a close this weekend - but it's not too late to join in the fun.

The festival - which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year - has hosted more than 100 individual events, including family spin classes, wine and beer tasting and live music over the past fortnight.

In its closing weekend of 'celebrating Letchworth life', the garden city's famed music festival, Park Live, will be one of the closing events, followed by a festival after-party at Garden City Brewery in The Wynd.

The annual music festival, which takes over the whole of Howard Park this Sunday between 12 noon and 6pm, is free to enter and will boast entertainment, food, stalls, activities and fun for all the family.

For a full list of the remaining events, which also includes Letchworth Vintage Festival in the town centre from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, visit letchworthfestival.org.

