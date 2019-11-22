Are you ready for the Letchworth Christmas lights switch on tomorrow?

Letchworth's Christmas Lights will be switched on tomorrow. Picture Gary Walker Gary Walker

Letchworth's highly-anticipated Christmas lights switch-on takes place in the town centre tomorrow.

Last year's Christmas lights switch on. Picture Gary Walker Last year's Christmas lights switch on. Picture Gary Walker

There will be a whole host of fun family activities and entertainment from 12 noon to 8pm, including live music, a Christmas market, street food court, funfair, reindeer parade and a fireworks display at 6pm. The Christmas lights will be switched on by the much-loved Wind In The Willows characters.

Town centre manager Chris Wilson said: "Letchworth town centre has been our Christmas lights home for many years, but it's still exciting. The show is never one to be missed as we welcome Christmas in Letchworth - Santa's favourite garden city, of course.

"It's a family show and a great excuse to get everyone together to celebrate the festive season."

Other Christmas events in Letchworth include:

- Saturday, November 30

Festive Market

Find gifts, decoration, treats and more at the festive market in Leys Square.

- December 1-23

Christmas tree sale

Get your Christmas preparations under way with a show-stopping Christmas tree from Leys Square.

- Saturday, December 7

Festive Craft Market

Letchworth's Festive Craft Market is your one-stop-shop for all of your festive purchases. The market will be open from 10am-4pm in Leys Square.

- Wednesday to Sunday, December 11-15

Winter Festival

Enjoy Letchworth's diverse collection of offerings at the annual Winter Festival in the town centre. Pick up some unique Christmas presents or simply sip on mulled wine and soak up the jolly atmosphere.

- Saturday, December 21 - 11am to 2pm

Christmas Farmers' Market

Selling free-range meats, fresh fruit and vegetables, honey, cheese and more.