Want to win a cash prize of up to £500? Visit Letchworth town centre for some ‘crazy competitions’

Letchworth town centre is set for 10 weeks of activities - with cash prizes of up to £500 up for grabs.

The Letchworth 10, described as "10 weeks of the most crazy competitions ever", is the brainchild of the Letchworth Business Improvement District - with the aim of encouraging families to visit the town centre.

Kicking things off is the the longest paper aeroplane flight competition, for which there is a £200 cash prize, on Saturday, January 18.

Town centre manager Chris Wilson told the Comet: "It's something new and exciting for the town centre.

"This is the first time we are trialling it and it's all fun family activities to bring people to the town centre. "We want Letchworth town centre to be a place where there's always something happening on a Saturday."

The following weeks activities include the best two-minute performance, best cartoon, and best superhero.

Competitions are open to all. Entries prior to event are free, and entries on the day cost £10.

For more, go to loveletchworth.com/letchworth10.