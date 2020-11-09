Advanced search

Gardens and Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth to open at weekends in November

PUBLISHED: 19:01 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 09 November 2020

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture by Matt Adams

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture by Matt Adams

Archant

The gardens at Knebworth House and the historic estate’s Dinosaur Trail will be open at weekends this month.

The Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House

With grounds and gardens allowed to stay open for exercise during the current lockdown, managers at Knebworth have confirmed they will admit visitors this November.

The gardens and Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth Park will be open for families to enjoy each weekend from 11am to 3pm, while the Garden Terrace Tea Room will offer a takeaway service.

During this period, Knebworth House, the adventure playground and maze will remain closed.

The gift shop is now available online at www.knebworthhouse.com with click and collect available.

The gardens of Knebworth House. Picture: Matt AdamsThe gardens of Knebworth House. Picture: Matt Adams

Managing director Martha Lytton Cobbold said: “We understand how important connecting with nature, and seeing the autumn colours is to maintaining mental and physical wellbeing in these difficult times, and are pleased to be able to open the Knebworth House Gardens and Dinosaur Trail for the next few weekends.

“This enables us to keep jobs going and the business open, for which we are very grateful.

“Thank you to our visitors for their ongoing support as we navigate our business through this difficult time.”

Families can enjoy the spacious 28 acres of gardens including the Dinosaur Trail, which is a great location to watch the leaves change, while children can follow the trail of 72 life-sized dinosaurs through the wilderness garden.

Tickets cost £7 per person and £25 for a family of four ticket.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.knebworthhouse.com

