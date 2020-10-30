Knebworth Barns to host its first virtual wedding fair

Knebworth Barns is set to host its first virtual wedding fair.

Love is not cancelled and is as strong as before in this ever-changing world of coronavirus.

Knebworth Barns is adapting to the COVID-19 situation by hosting its first virtual wedding fair on Sunday, November 15.

Whether you plan to marry now and party later, have an intimate winter wedding for 15 or are newly engaged and looking to the future, the Hertfordshire venue’s virtual wedding fair will have top wedding planning tips, introductions to wedding suppliers and, of course, an opportunity to virtually view the beautiful Barns.

Having already held a number of COVID safe weddings this summer, Knebworth Barns will share advice on how to plan an intimate, socially distanced wedding as well as talking planning ideas for weddings 2021 and beyond.

The team will be going live on the Knebworth House Facebook page.

Sign up to the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/346464216411857/