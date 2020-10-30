Advanced search

Knebworth Barns to host its first virtual wedding fair

PUBLISHED: 20:33 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 20:58 30 October 2020

Knebworth Barns wedding

Knebworth Barns wedding

Knebworth Barns

Knebworth Barns is set to host its first virtual wedding fair.

Knebworth Barns weddingKnebworth Barns wedding

Love is not cancelled and is as strong as before in this ever-changing world of coronavirus.

Knebworth Barns is adapting to the COVID-19 situation by hosting its first virtual wedding fair on Sunday, November 15.

Whether you plan to marry now and party later, have an intimate winter wedding for 15 or are newly engaged and looking to the future, the Hertfordshire venue’s virtual wedding fair will have top wedding planning tips, introductions to wedding suppliers and, of course, an opportunity to virtually view the beautiful Barns.

Having already held a number of COVID safe weddings this summer, Knebworth Barns will share advice on how to plan an intimate, socially distanced wedding as well as talking planning ideas for weddings 2021 and beyond.

Knebworth Barns weddingKnebworth Barns wedding

The team will be going live on the Knebworth House Facebook page.

Sign up to the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/346464216411857/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Knebworth Barns to host its first virtual wedding fair

Knebworth Barns wedding

Mostly Comedy announce live-stream Zoom interviews with Lucy Porter and Lynn Ruth Miller

Mostly Comedy's Doggett & Ephgrave with Lucy Porter. Picture: Doggett & Ephgrave

£50m investment bid for Stevenage transformation plan submitted to government

Stevenage Development Board chairman Adrian Hawkins

Cancer diagnosis hit Hatfield lecturer like a ‘tsunami’ after her twin brother died six months earlier of same disease

Dr Daksha Trivedi with her neighbour's dog. Picture Jo Brown

Shop Local: David’s Bookshop thanks customers for ‘belief and dedication’

David's bookshop has been a part of the Letchworth community since 1963.