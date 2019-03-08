Advanced search

Ickleford fireworks display promises an explosive night

PUBLISHED: 14:39 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 27 October 2019

Ickleford fireworks will take place on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Alan Davies

Archant

A spectacular fireworks display will be held in Ickleford ahead of Bonfire Night.

An explosive night is on the cards at Ickleford Sports & Recreation Club in Chambers Lane, Ickleford, Hitchin, on Saturday, November 2.

Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks display due to start at 7pm.

There will be live music from local band Red Diesel to keep visitors entertained, as well as a barbecue, beer tent, a Gin Dolly, and street food including Mexican, gourmet burgers, pizzas and Asian curries.

Advance adults tickets cost £6 and under-14s £3.

Tickets are also available on the gate, cash only.

On the night they cost £10 adults and £5 under-14s.

Under-3s get in for free.

You can buy tickets online at https://icklefordfireworks.yapsody.com/event/index/443801/ickleford-fireworks-display

You can also beat the queues by getting an entrance wristband in advance from Ickleford Stores, Nisa Stores in Old Hale Way, Ickleford Sports Club, The Old George, Hamiltons Hair Beauty in Arlesey Road, and The Plume of Feathers (Ickleford).

For more details, visit www.icklefordfireworks.co.uk

