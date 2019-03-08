Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Hitchin fireworks display back with a bang at the Priory

PUBLISHED: 13:28 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 27 October 2019

Hitchin's annual fireworks display will take place at The Priory on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Alan Davies

Hitchin's annual fireworks display will take place at The Priory on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

Hitchin's annual fireworks display returns on Sunday, November 3 this year.

Hitchin Fireworks will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hitchin Priory.Hitchin Fireworks will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hitchin Priory.

The town's traditional bonfire and fireworks party will take place in the grounds of Hitchin Priory two days before Bonfire Night.

The family-friendly event on Sunday, November 3 will be supporting nominated charity Phase this year.

Gates to Hitchin Priory will open at 4pm, and they will close at 6pm before the fireworks begin around 6.30pm.

As well as the pyrotechnics lighting up the night sky, there will be a bonfire lit between 5pm and 5.30pm, while refreshments will be available from the best street food traders and a beer tent.

Adult tickets cost £7 in advance and it is £3 for under-14s.

There's also VIP options for those wanting to make the Guy Fawkes Night celebrations extra special.

The regular ticket price on the gate is £10 for adults and £5 children.

Tickets on the night will be cash only.

Under-twos get in for free.

The entrance is off of Tilehouse Street, and there is no parking at the venue.

Tickets are also on sale at various locations around the north Hertfordshire town.

You can buy them at Hitchin BID in Churchyard, Farley's and Hermitage Road Cafe & Bagel Bar, both in Hermitage Road, at Maison Blanc in Bancroft, at Hitchin Priory Hotel in Tilehouse Street, and at The Haberdashery in Bucklersbury.

For more details, visit the Hitchin Fireworks website at www.hitchinfireworks.co.uk

Most Read

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

Call to scrap plans for A1(M) smart motorway between Stevenage and Welwyn

Councillor Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, is calling for plans for the A1(M) to be turned into a smart motorway to be scrapped. Picture: Archant

Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident

Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Expansion of Henlow holiday business approved despite ‘huge concerns’

Plans to expand the Henlow Bridge Lakes site have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Henlow Bridge Lakes.

Most Read

Man dies on Stevenage building site after cardiac arrest

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Wedgwood Way in Stevenage, but sadly the man passed away. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Aimbulance Trust

Call to scrap plans for A1(M) smart motorway between Stevenage and Welwyn

Councillor Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, is calling for plans for the A1(M) to be turned into a smart motorway to be scrapped. Picture: Archant

Police close Stevenage town centre road after incident

Traffic is building in Stevenage town centre after police closed part of Lytton Way. Picture: Archant

Car crashes head-on into tree in Stevenage

A driver was treated by medics after her car crashed head-on into a tree. Picture: Archant

Expansion of Henlow holiday business approved despite ‘huge concerns’

Plans to expand the Henlow Bridge Lakes site have been approved by Central Bedfordshire Council. Picture: Henlow Bridge Lakes.

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth schoolchildren earn £2,900 worth of free books with sponsored read

Children at Stonehill school in Letchworth have received nearly 3,000 new books after completing a sponsored read. Picture: Lordship Farm Primary School

Hitchin fireworks display back with a bang at the Priory

Hitchin's annual fireworks display will take place at The Priory on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Alan Davies

Rugby World Cup: Ups, down and player ratings as England beat New Zealand in the semi-final

England's Maro Itoje wins the line out ball during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match at International Stadium Yokohama. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Thousands of North Herts’ EU citizens face loss of automatic right to vote after Brexit

Thousands of North Herts EU Citizens could lose their right to vote following Brexit. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Sampson hails ‘class’ Stevenage fans as they roar Boro over the line in vital Morecambe win

Delight for Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists