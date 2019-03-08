Hitchin fireworks display back with a bang at the Priory

Hitchin's annual fireworks display will take place at The Priory on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

Hitchin's annual fireworks display returns on Sunday, November 3 this year.

The town's traditional bonfire and fireworks party will take place in the grounds of Hitchin Priory two days before Bonfire Night.

The family-friendly event on Sunday, November 3 will be supporting nominated charity Phase this year.

Gates to Hitchin Priory will open at 4pm, and they will close at 6pm before the fireworks begin around 6.30pm.

As well as the pyrotechnics lighting up the night sky, there will be a bonfire lit between 5pm and 5.30pm, while refreshments will be available from the best street food traders and a beer tent.

Adult tickets cost £7 in advance and it is £3 for under-14s.

There's also VIP options for those wanting to make the Guy Fawkes Night celebrations extra special.

The regular ticket price on the gate is £10 for adults and £5 children.

Tickets on the night will be cash only.

Under-twos get in for free.

The entrance is off of Tilehouse Street, and there is no parking at the venue.

Tickets are also on sale at various locations around the north Hertfordshire town.

You can buy them at Hitchin BID in Churchyard, Farley's and Hermitage Road Cafe & Bagel Bar, both in Hermitage Road, at Maison Blanc in Bancroft, at Hitchin Priory Hotel in Tilehouse Street, and at The Haberdashery in Bucklersbury.

● For more details, visit the Hitchin Fireworks website at www.hitchinfireworks.co.uk