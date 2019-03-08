Another successful installment of Weston school's biennial party
Those who attended a festival in Weston on the weekend were in agreement - it was one of the biggest and best ones yet.
Festival fever returned to Weston Primary and Nursery School on Saturday after the school playing field transformed into the stage for a huge party.
The event - which started 10 years ago - runs every other year and 2019's event saw live music, delicious food, a sound and light show and much more.
The sound of music filled the air all afternoon with the school choir opening proceedings - followed by Jasmine Donovan, an ex-pupil of the school.
Mark Sullivan, the Cardinal Kings, George Powell, Tidal Basis and the Bengeo Blues Band all performed to a crowd of 450 people.
Stilt walkers waded through the crowds and fire-eaters took people's breath away all day.
To end, Full Fat Audio and the Practice Roomz hosted an Ibiza set, which had festival-goers dancing their socks off until midnight.
Those who didn't want the party to end camped on the field, with a hearty breakfast provided the next morning.
2021 will certainly do well to match the buzz created from this year's event.