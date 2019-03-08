Advanced search

Another successful installment of Weston school's biennial party

PUBLISHED: 16:19 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 11 July 2019

Westonbury Festival 2019 had people partying all night. Picture: Friends of Weston School

Those who attended a festival in Weston on the weekend were in agreement - it was one of the biggest and best ones yet.

Fireeaters wowing the crowd at the festival. Picture: Friends of Weston SchoolFireeaters wowing the crowd at the festival. Picture: Friends of Weston School

Festival fever returned to Weston Primary and Nursery School on Saturday after the school playing field transformed into the stage for a huge party.

The event - which started 10 years ago - runs every other year and 2019's event saw live music, delicious food, a sound and light show and much more.

The sound of music filled the air all afternoon with the school choir opening proceedings - followed by Jasmine Donovan, an ex-pupil of the school.

The choir kicks off proceedings at Westonbury Festival. Picture: Friends of Weston SchoolThe choir kicks off proceedings at Westonbury Festival. Picture: Friends of Weston School

Mark Sullivan, the Cardinal Kings, George Powell, Tidal Basis and the Bengeo Blues Band all performed to a crowd of 450 people.

Stilt walkers waded through the crowds and fire-eaters took people's breath away all day.

To end, Full Fat Audio and the Practice Roomz hosted an Ibiza set, which had festival-goers dancing their socks off until midnight.

Those who didn't want the party to end camped on the field, with a hearty breakfast provided the next morning.

2021 will certainly do well to match the buzz created from this year's event.

