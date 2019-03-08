Advanced search

How to make this year's Christmas tree your best yet

PUBLISHED: 10:42 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 22 October 2019

The Magic of Christmas' amazing display trees will give you inspiration for your own. Picture: The Magic of Christmas.

The Magic of Christmas' amazing display trees will give you inspiration for your own. Picture: The Magic of Christmas.

There's a magical place in the village of Walkern near Stevenage, bursting with festive cheer and everything you need to create a show-stopping tree this Christmas.

The Magic of Christmas is open 9am-6pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. Picture: The Magic of Christmas.The Magic of Christmas is open 9am-6pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. Picture: The Magic of Christmas.

Not sure how you want to decorate your tree this year? The Magic of Christmas has grown to become one of the largest festive shops in the south east. If you don't know your tinsel from your baubles, whether to buy a real or artificial tree, or where to start with a theme, The Magic of Christmas is the one-stop-shop for you.

Manager of The Magic of Christmas, Geri Hutchinson, reveals this year's Christmas tree trends, her top tips for decorating your tree and how a trip to The Magic of Christmas is a firm family favourite.

The Magic of Christmas has a huge selection of real and artificial trees, lights, decorations, table accessories, wreaths and garlands. Picture: The Magic of Christmas.The Magic of Christmas has a huge selection of real and artificial trees, lights, decorations, table accessories, wreaths and garlands. Picture: The Magic of Christmas.

Step inside a festive wonderland

Geri said: "We have around 15 trees on display, and we really enjoy coming up with unusual and exciting themes for each one. This year we have a marine themed tree filled with sparkly sea creatures, mermaids and shades of blue, gold and silver. We also have a woodland themed tree with squirrels, foxes and birds, and our 'The Night Before Christmas' tree decorated with skipping ropes, stockings, toys and traditional family games. If you prefer something more subtle, our 'Harmony' tree could be a stunning addition to your home with champagne shades and pastel colours.

"Christmas tree trends change every year. This year we're seeing a lot of jewel tone colours such as sapphire blue, ruby red and emerald green, as well as the more traditional pairings of red and green or gold and silver.

"If you're feeling a little uninspired, we're on hand to help. Our vast selection of real and artificial trees come in various sizes, plus we have lights, decorations, table accessories, wreaths and garlands galore. If one of our display trees takes your fancy then we can help you find everything you need to recreate it at home. If you prefer the fresh scent of a real tree, from mid November we'll have stunning real 'Nordmann Fir' non-drop trees all the way from Denmark."

Keep the kids entertained: meet Father Christmas

Visiting with the kids? Father Christmas' grotto will be open Saturdays from 9:30am-6pm and Sundays from 10am-4pm from November 23rd until Christmas Eve.

Geri said: "Your little ones can meet Father Christmas and tell him all about the gifts they'd love to receive this year. Along with a sticker and special gift, every child gets a personalised letter from Father Christmas via email."

Bookings for Father Christmas are available by calling 01438 861100, at £7.50 per child.

Enjoy afternoon tea in an Alpine chalet themed tea room

A trip to 'The Magic of Christmas' isn't complete without afternoon tea in their alpine chalet themed tea room. Get in the festive spirit with a feast of sandwiches, sausage rolls, cakes, brownies and scones with clotted cream and jam. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options are available but must be requested when booking. It's available Monday-Friday and costs £14.50 per person. Pre-booking and a deposit is required, call 01438 861100 to make your booking.

Late night shopping event

On November 28th, The Magic of Christmas has a special late night shopping event with 20pc off and complimentary mince pies and mulled wine.

"At The Magic of Christmas you can find everything you need for the festive season, while also keeping the children entertained. We've ensured The Magic of Christmas is wheelchair friendly with plenty of car parking spaces. It really is a unique shopping experience and our dedicated staff will make your visit unforgettable," said Geri.

The store is open from 9am-6pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday.

Visit The Magic of Christmas at The Old Rectory Farm, Walkern, Hertfordshire or find out more on their website themagicofchristmas.net or Facebook page.

