Time to Celebrate!!! multicultural Stevenage with spectacular stage show

An annual showcase of multi-cultural performances returns to Stevenage's Gordon Craig Theatre this month.

People from across the town's multi-cultural community have been invited to showcase their diverse mix of music and dance in this year's spectacle on Saturday, October 19, highlighting the many cultural influences in Britain today.

Now in its 17th year, and as part of Black History Month celebrations, spectators can look forward to a steel band ensemble, folk singer Kelly Oliver, jazz guitarist Ben Brown, soul artist Decosta Boyce, as well as Irish, Polish, Filipino and Punjabi dancers.

Kate Belinis - chairman of Stevenage World Forum, which organises the event in partnership with Stevenage Borough Council - said: "We are delighted that the Celebrate!!! team has once again worked very hard to put on this annual show to showcase our local talented communities and bring awareness of the rich and vibrant cultures we have across Stevenage. We hope people will come and enjoy the fantastic show planned."

Stevenage Borough Council member Michelle Gardner added: "Celebrate!!! is an excellent way for our community to reflect on the diverse histories of those from minority backgrounds, taking note of the achievements and contributions to the social, political, economic and cultural development in Stevenage and modern Britain."

Celebrate!!! will also be hosting the Campbell Younge Award, which is presented each year to a person who deserves recognition for their outstanding achievements or service to their community. The award is named after two pioneers who worked tirelessly on behalf of all communities in Stevenage. They were Albert Campbell - Stevenage's first black mayor in 1987 - and Reba Younge, a Caribbean mother and nurse who set up a support group for Asian women while fostering children and raising her own three sons alone.

Since the first Celebrate!!! in 2002, more than 1,100 performers have participated in the event.

Tickets for Celebrate!!! are £9.50 and available at gordon-craig.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01438 363200.

Use the hashtag #CelebrateStevenage2019 to show how you celebrate diversity in Stevenage. The borough council's favourite posts will be shared on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.