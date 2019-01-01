Advanced search

New Year, new bride? Popular wedding show returns to Knebworth this weekend

01 January, 2019 - 11:00
Looking for wedding inspiration? Bride: The Wedding Show returns to Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6. Picture: Ian Southerin.

Looking for wedding inspiration? Bride: The Wedding Show returns to Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6. Picture: Ian Southerin.

I.Southerin 07957 548633

Planning a 2019 wedding? Brides-to-be and newly engaged couples are encouraged to head over to Knebworth this weekend for Bride: The Wedding Show.

There will be catwalk shows at Bride: The Wedding Show at Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6. Picture: Ian Southerin.There will be catwalk shows at Bride: The Wedding Show at Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6. Picture: Ian Southerin.

Bride: The Wedding Show at Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6 is the “must-attend” event for couples looking to plan their big day the local way and find all they need to make their day truly special.

With over 70 regional suppliers, it’s the perfect opportunity to find a stunning bridal gown, taste some amazing cakes, find a fantastic photographer or florist, choose from a wide range of wonderful venues and so much more.

A host of wedding businesses based in and around Hertfordshire will be on hand throughout the weekend at Knebworth House, from bridal boutiques and cake makers to venues and photographers.

There will be show-exclusive deals and offers to take advantage of, as well as amazing competitions to enter.

Couples can pick up the latest edition of Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire & Bedfordshire Bride magazine – and the first 100 brides through the door will receive a goody bag containing samples from the show’s suppliers.

The sensational choreographed catwalk show will present the latest trends in wedding wear to a show-stopping arrangement of music and choreography.

Brides, grooms and wedding guests will all be inspired by the catwalk showcasing designs from Cream, Ann Bridal, Chimney Menswear, Ivory and Lace, and Birdcage Bridal.

Angela Handley, owner of wedding stationery company Popsycool Design, is a returning exhibitor and will be back again this weekend.

Bride: The Wedding Show returns to Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6. Picture: Ian Southerin.Bride: The Wedding Show returns to Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6. Picture: Ian Southerin.

Commenting on the 2018 event, she said: “This was my second year exhibiting at the Bride show and it was just as enjoyable as the first.

“I loved meeting other exhibitors and especially the brides- and grooms-to-be.”

Bride: The Wedding Show at Knebworth Barns runs from 10am to 4pm on January 5-6.

• For further information, visit bridetheweddingshow.co.uk/wedding-show/hertfordshire/ where you can save money on advance tickets.

Cake suppliers will be exhibiting at Bride: The Wedding Show when it returns to Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6. Picture: Ian Southerin.Cake suppliers will be exhibiting at Bride: The Wedding Show when it returns to Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6. Picture: Ian Southerin.

Tickets booked in advance are £4 each, or £12 for four adults (booking fee applies).

Children under-16 go free. Tickets bought on the day are £6.

For any queries, contact knebworth@theweddingshow.co.uk or call 01242 216054.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage arrested

Police have arrested a man wanted for burglary and assault in Stevenage.

Union’s anger as date set for Stevenage school’s academisation

Barclay School teachers took strike action in December, and were joined by parents, sixth-formers, local NEU representative Jill Borcherds and other members of the community. Picture: Jim Brown

Lister psychiatrist sets up sports sessions to tackle mental health

Sport sessions to help people who struggle with their mental health will be taking place in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Welwyn Garden City throughout January. Picture: Pexels

Arson suspected after series of cars on fire in Hitchin

Police at the scene in Hitchin's Dacre Road. Picture: Alan Millard

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We’re just having a look at him’ – Lambert on Dawkins trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lambert ready to throw Huws straight back into team

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

New Year, new bride? Popular wedding show returns to Knebworth this weekend

Looking for wedding inspiration? Bride: The Wedding Show returns to Knebworth Barns on Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6. Picture: Ian Southerin.

Review of the year 2018: November

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Gary Wilkins

Stevenage v Newport County AFC: PREVIEW

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage on the ball. Picture: DANNY LOO

Union’s anger as date set for Stevenage school’s academisation

Barclay School teachers took strike action in December, and were joined by parents, sixth-formers, local NEU representative Jill Borcherds and other members of the community. Picture: Jim Brown

Review of the year 2018: October

Hitchin Market Square makes an appearance in the Boots Chirstmas ad. Picture: Boots UK Youtube
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists