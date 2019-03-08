Advanced search

Bollywood heroes and villains party night coming to Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 15:18 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 09 October 2019

Amandeep Dhillon

A special Bollywood party night is coming to Hitchin.

Put on your dancing shows at Osinsky's in Market Place for a Bollywood Heroes & Villains night on Friday, October 18.

It is the first of many exciting South Asian arts and culture events organiser Amandeep Dhillon has planned for Hertfordshire.

"Growing up and living locally, I have always felt there has been a lack of South Asian arts and cultural events in North Hertfordshire," said Amandeep, events manager at Tongues on Fire, UK Asian Film Festival.

"This is surprising considering there is a large South Asian community here.

"I would like to host South Asian events with an aim to entertain and educate, supporting local talent and bring together a diverse community."

The Osinsky's event will feature DJ Arvee playing a mix of Bhangra, Bollywood, RnB and hip hop, Dhol drum player Dholi AJ, and University of Hertfordshire's celebrated Bhangra Team.

Additionally, included in the ticket price of £12 is a selection of Indian street food, glitter henna art, a selfie station, an award for the best dressed Bollywood hero, villain or Halloween costume, and much more.

Tickets are available by advance booking only.

The evening is supported by the Jaskomal Foundation - Give Hope a Life, raising awareness and education concerning stem cell transplants and to increase the donor register list.

Topic Tags:

