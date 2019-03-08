Baldock fireworks display at St Mary's School
PUBLISHED: 08:37 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 28 October 2019
Alan Davies
Baldock's community fireworks event will take place the weekend after Bonfire Night.
With Guy Fawkes Night - November 5 - falling on a Tuesday, the Baldock fireworks display is set for St Mary's School on Saturday, November 9.
Gates will open at 5pm and the fireworks will begin around 6.30pm.
Tickets cost £5, and the event is free for under-threes.
Tickets are available from St Mary's School, Baldock Community Centre and Tapps Garden Centre in Baldock.
● Visit www.baldockeventsforum.org.uk for more details.