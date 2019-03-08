Advanced search

Ashwell Show 2019 attracts thousands

PUBLISHED: 18:41 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:45 27 August 2019

The Ashwell Show 2019 took place on bank holiday Monday. Picture: Matt Margesson

Archant

More than 3,000 people attended the annual Ashwell Show at the weekend, with camel racing proving to be the event's main attraction.

As temperatures soared over the bank holiday weekend, show organisers ensured there were free water stations, along with cool-down showers available for the many canine visitors who came to try their luck in the dog show or just take in the day's entertainment.

Attractions included the horse show, red arrows simulator, craft demonstrations and classic cars and tractors.

The main event for many was the introduction of camel racing which drew in the crowds.

Around 3,500 people both young and old enjoyed watching the camels.

There was also free face painting, a craft tent and pony rides for children

The Ashwell Show is run by volunteers and, over the last 10 years, has raised more than £100,000 for local clubs, societies and organisations.

