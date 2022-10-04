The Stevenage Lytton Players' next production at the Gordon Craig Theatre will be Young Frankenstein. - Credit: Supplied by Stevenage Lytton Players

The Stevenage Lytton Players are frighteningly close to their next Gordon Craig production, Young Frankenstein.

From the creators of The Producers comes the celebrated West End Version of this monster musical comedy.

Featuring slight revisions and enhancements made by the original Broadway creative team, Young Frankenstein (West End Version) is ready to shock Stevenage audiences at the Gordon Craig from Wednesday, October 19.

The grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced 'Fronk-en-steen'), inherits his family's estate in Transylvania.

With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced 'Eye-gore'), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors.

"It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's.

Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Lytton Players director Dave Slade said: “This is a very funny musical based on the Mel Brooks’ film of the same name, which he co-wrote with Gene Wilder."

Performances run from Wednesday, October 19 to Saturday, October 22 at 7.45pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.



Tickets cost £19.50, concessions £17.50 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday matinee.

You can book tickets at gordon-craig.co.uk or via the box office on 01438 363200.