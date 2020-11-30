Wet Wet Wet announce Stevenage live show

Published: 10:16 AM November 30, 2020 Updated: 7:27 PM December 14, 2020

Wet Wet Wet with new singer Kevin Simm have announced a gig at Stevenage. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media - Credit: Supplied

Chart-topping Scottish band Wet Wet Wet have announced a tour date in Hertfordshire for next year.

Love really will be all around as Wet Wet Wet are heading back out on the road for a full theatre tour.

Kicking off ‘The Journey’ tour in their beloved homeland of Scotland, the band will visit 20 cities across the UK in what will be their largest tour since 2019’s sold-out run.

They will play the Stevenage Concert Hall on Saturday, November 13 as part of the 2021 tour.

Having spent a fair amount of time in their homes this year, the band turned their creative juices on to entertain fans via their ‘Wet Wet Wet from Home’ sessions, rearranging original classics in videos viewed by tens of thousands.

You may also want to watch:

Now itching to see their fans in person, the 2021 tour will be their second full run with singer Kevin Simm, who was welcomed into the fold in 2018, replacing lead vocalist and founding member Marti Pellow.

Previously a member of BRIT Award-winning band Liberty X, Kevin won the 2016 series of The Voice UK.

Wet Wet Wet founding member Graeme Clark said: “Nothing comes near to playing a live gig, from travelling to the venue for the soundcheck, to getting psyched before you go on, the roar when the lights go down, doing your gig with your musical brothers, to the bow at the end of the show.

“When you get it right it completely re-energises you.

“Going out on a tour is one of the most exhilarating things you can do in life.”

Next year will also see the band release their first album with Kevin at the helm, entitled ‘The Journey’ it is available to pre-order now.

Band member Neil Mitchell said: “Releasing a new Wets studio album in 2021 is all the more unusual because of these weird times that we’re living in.

“Having Kevin as our singer now gives the band and the new album a different dynamic and an excitement that has reinvigorated Wet Wet Wet for an exciting journey ahead.”

Kevin Simm added: “I have loved being part of the band, performing with the lads and singing an incredible catalogue of songs.

“We have really gelled on stage and as friends off it, so it was the next natural step to write and release some new music.”

Wet Wet Wet have sold in excess of 15 million singles and albums to date.

The Sweet Little Mystery stars have scored three UK number one hit singles – With A Little Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl and 1994’s Love Is All Around, which was the biggest selling single of the year and spent 15 weeks at No.1.

Drummer Tommy Cunningham added: “2021 is going to be one of the most challenging but most successful years in our entire 30-year plus career.

“We will not go down. We will fight on and the journey continues.

“Wet Wet Wet have a very bright future and we all can’t wait.”

Tour tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 4 from www.myticket.co.uk/artists/wet-wet-wet and venue box offices.

Fans who pre-order the album from https://wetwetwet.tmstor.es/ prior to Thursday, December 3 will receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale.

• WET WET WET – ‘THE JOURNEY’ AUTUMN 2021 TOUR DATES

Thursday 28th October - Perth Concert Hall

Friday 29th October - Aberdeen Music Hall

Saturday 30th October - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday 31st October - Nottingham Theatre Royal

Tuesday 2nd November - Halifax Victoria Theatre

Wednesday 3rd November - Buxton Opera House

Thursday 4th November - Bury St Edmunds Apex Theatre

Saturday 6th November - Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome Theatre

Sunday 7th November - Hastings White Rock Theatre

Monday 8th November - Guildford G Live

Tuesday 9th November - Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday 11th November - Cheltenham Town Hall

Friday 12th November - Margate Winter Gardens

Saturday 13th November - Stevenage Concert Hall

Sunday 14th November - Poole Lighthouse

Tuesday 16th November - Crawley The Hawth Theatre

Wednesday 17th November - Weymouth Pavilion

Thursday 18th November - Birmingham Town Hall

Saturday 20th November - Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Sunday 21st November - Newcastle Tyne Theatre.