Published: 6:15 PM September 28, 2021

The next Unicorn Ceilidh will take place on Friday, October 8 at St Mary’s Church Hall, Baldock. - Credit: Unicorn Ceilidhs

Old favourites will return for the second Unicorn Ceilidhs of the new series in Baldock.

Taking place on Friday, October 8 at St Mary’s Church Hall, it will feature the ever-popular Geckoes with caller Alan Simpson.

Geckoes are in the front rank of the bands on the English Ceilidh scene.

The band was formed in 1986 and, with one or two personnel changes along the way, has been playing for dances ever since.

With their roots in Oxfordshire, but with musical influences from all over the world, Geckoes are a favourite attraction at ceilidh series and major folk festivals throughout the country.

Alan Simpson has been calling for ceilidhs and barn dances for many years.

Another favourite at Unicorn Ceilidhs, Alan has worked with many of the top bands in the country and has a huge repertoire of dances to keep all the dancers happy.

Organisers have put in place a number of precautions to ensure that customers are kept safe, including hall ventilation, track-and-trace facility, and contactless payments at the door and bar.

"We are very aware of people’s wariness to come back to events like this," said Alan Creamer, from the Unicorn Ceilidhs committee.

"We have done a risk assessment, organised contactless payments at the door and the bar, increased ventilation, provided sanitiser, and liaised with callers to provide a suitable programme of dances.

"Every measure possible has been taken to ensure a safe evening for all concerned.

"We believe that the risk to double-vaccinated adults is now minimal, and hope that you will come and enjoy a great evening without worry about the virus."

The evening starts at 8pm, with doors opening at 7.30pm, and finishes at 11pm.

There’s a real ale, cider, wine and soft drinks bar, and a raffle at the half-time break.

All the dances are walked through beforehand, and the emphasis is very much on enjoying yourself, rather than getting everything step perfect.

Adult tickets cost £11, with concessions, children’s and family tickets also available.

See www.unicornceilidhs.org.uk for full details and to book tickets online.



