Back in the groove with Unicorn Ceilidhs in Baldock

Published: 7:00 PM September 1, 2021

Gloworms will play music at the returning Unicorn Ceilidh in Baldock. - Credit: Derek Schofield. Supplied by Unicorn Ceilidhs

Unicorn Ceilidhs are back in business! The first ceilidh since March 2020 will be held in Baldock next week.

Friday, September 10 sees the return of ceilidh dances at St Mary’s Church Hall.

The new season features an amazing selection of the very best ceilidh bands and callers in the country, starting with Gloworms and Jane Bird.

Gloworms are an outrageously talented trio playing exciting reinterpretations of traditional English dance rhythms.

Laurel Swift, Jon Brenner and Colin Cotter create a layered texture of driving rhythms and counter-melodies on fiddle, accordion, banjo and stompbox.

They formed in 2001 with the aim of playing bold music that makes a deep connection with 21st century people. The result is cool, subtle music with an irresistible dance groove.

Jane Bird is an experienced caller who has worked with some of the country’s finest bands, as well as organising a ceilidh series in Oxfordshire.

Interval entertainment will be from Sutton Masque, a dynamic Morris side from the Cambridgeshire Fens, who perform Border-style Morris with loads of welly.

Organisers have put in place a number of precautions to ensure that customers are kept safe, including hall ventilation, track-and-trace facility, and contactless payments at the door and bar.

The evening starts at 8pm and finishes at 11pm. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Adult admission costs £11, and concessions, children’s and family tickets are also available.

There’s a real ale, cider, wine and soft drinks bar, and a raffle during the half-time break.

All the dances are walked through beforehand, and the emphasis is very much on enjoying yourself, rather than getting everything step perfect.

See www.unicornceilidhs.org.uk for full details and book tickets online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/unicorn-ceilidhs

Unicorn Ceilidhs provides the only regular opportunity for dancers to enjoy top-class English ceilidh bands and callers in the area.

The ceilidhs have been running since 2001, originally in Hitchin, but now in Baldock. It is a non-profit organisation and all the door and bar takings are ploughed back into obtaining the highest-quality bands and callers for regular customers.