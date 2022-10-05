Ultimate Coldplay will headline the Friday night at Todd in the Hole Festival 2023. - Credit: Ultimate Coldplay

Top tributes to Coldplay, Sir Elton John and Queen will headline next summer's Todd in the Hole Festival.

July saw the triumphant return of Todd in the Hole to the Hertfordshire countryside at Bury Wood, Todds Green, Stevenage.

Todd in the Hole Festival co-founders Mark Watts and David Nye - Credit: Matt Higgs

After its resounding 2022 success, Todd organisers are already busy planning their biggest festival yet for July 2023.

Todd in the Hole 2023 will take place from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16 and the team behind the festival have already announced an incredible first drop of artists for next summer.

Headlining the main stage on the Friday night will be Ultimate Coldplay.

Fans attending the fourth Todd in the Hole can expect Ultimate Coldplay to play the biggest hits of Chris Martin and Co, including Paradise, Fix You, Viva la Vida, and Yellow.

The Todd in the Hole Festival main stage. - Credit: Matt Higgs

Saturday continues the musical spectacle with The Rocket Man – a tribute to Sir Elton John.

Festival-goers will be treated to Elton's greatest songs, dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos.

The Rocket Man - A Tribute to Sir Elton John will play Todd in the Hole Festival 2023 on the Saturday. - Credit: The Rocket Man / Pawel Spolnicki

Sunday's headliners Supersonic Queen will take you on a trip back in time to experience the magic and excitement of a Queen concert.

Their set will rock you and will be made even more special as the festival is so close to Knebworth Park – the location of Freddie Mercury's last live Queen performance in 1986 at the end of the band's Magic Tour.

"Belting out hit after hit, it's safe to say they will be closing the final night of the festival in stunning fashion," said a Todd in the Hole spokesperson.

Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band will return to Todd in the Hole Festival in 2023 on Friday 14th July. - Credit: Matt Higgs

The musical extravaganza continues with the return of the fabulous Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band, back by popular demand after their sensational Todd debut this year.

Team Todd have also secured an impressive line-up of DJs to headline the Todd 23 afterparties.

Judge Jules will take the headline slot at their Friday night Woods Afterparty.

DJ Judge Jules will headline the afterparty at Todd in the Hole Festival 2023 on Friday, July 14. - Credit: Judge Jules / Anthony Goldsmith

With a hardcore fanbase and unforgettable sets week in week out at the world’s most iconic clubs and festivals, this is an opportunity not to be missed to see this legendary DJ in action.

Festival co-founder David Nye said: "We’re delighted to have such an iconic DJ playing at Todd next year.

"So many of our visitors grew up listening to the sounds of Judge Jules. We know he’s going to go down a storm. If you can’t get that Ibiza holiday in next year, then just come to Todd instead!"

Todd 2023 also welcomes back 80s icon Pat Sharp as their Saturday night afterparty headliner.

Pat Sharp will host the Todd in the Hole Festival 2023 Woods Afterparty on Saturday, July 15. - Credit: Matt Higgs

"Pat went down a storm this year," said Mark Watts, festival co-founder.

"We were blown away by how many people have asked us to book him for next year – you asked, we listened!"

Todd in the Hole is about more than just the headliners though, and with a huge emphasis on ‘community’ the festival will also continue their support of Herts talent, giving local musicians a platform to perform to a live audience.

An afterparty at Todd in the Hole Festival. - Credit: Matt Higgs

All this, plus the return of the Woods Stage, Buskers Stage, Vincent Stage, a Kids Arena, camping and glamping, and new for 2023, a Wellbeing Area.

Early bird tickets sold out within 24 hours but you can still grab yourselves a bargain with Tier One tickets. A three-month payment plan also allows you to spread the cost of your festival tickets in to affordable instalments.

Visit www.toddinthehole.co.uk for more information.

Afterparty at Todd in the Hole Festival. - Credit: Matt Higgs



