IN PICTURES: Record-breaking crowd attend Todd in the Hole Festival
Organisers of a family-friendly music festival are celebrating after a record-breaking crowd attended this year's event.
After two years away due to the pandemic, Todd in the Hole Festival returned to Bury Wood, in Todds Green, Stevenage, from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17.
As temperatures soared over the weekend, more than 13,000 revellers attended the third Todd in the Hole in the beautiful Hertfordshire countryside.
Having had to cancel for the last two years due to Covid, festival co-founder David Nye was delighted to be back.
He said: “What a great weekend. Having had to cancel the event twice due to Covid it was so great to be back and see so many people enjoying themselves.”
Highlights of the July weekend included after-parties with Pat Sharp and Dave Pearce.
Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp closed the event with his Back to the 80’s DJ set.
The popular Great British Elvis Off was back for the third time, which saw six Elvis Presley impersonators battle it out for a trip of a lifetime to Las Vegas.
Danny Graceland from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire won the contest.
He said: “I've only been doing my tribute act since September 2021 but have been around Elvis music for as long as I can remember, very much owing to my late Nan.
"Winning the Great British Elvis Off 2022 is such an amazing feeling, mainly because it was based on the cheers from the audience rather than the orthodox judging system.
"I think it's a really good concept and made it more enjoyable for the crowd as well as us as performers. I had a great time at Todd in the Hole festival and can't wait for next year!”
Other acts over the weekend included some of the country’s best cover bands including The Killerz, George Michael live tribute featuring Steve Mitchell, Mused, Amy Winehouse - A Tribute, Strictly UB40, RPJ Band and Wrong Jovi, as well as local band Definitely Could Be Oasis.
This year, the festival was supporting the East & North Herts Hospitals’ Charity based at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
The festival is set to return next year from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.
Early bird tickets for Todd in the Hole 2023 sold out in 24 hours. Tier 1 tickets are now on sale.
For more information, visit www.toddinthehole.co.uk.