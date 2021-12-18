Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to headline Todd in the Hole Festival 2022's Sunday main stage
- Credit: Martin Kemp
Todd in the Hole Festival is set to return to Hertfordshire in July 2022 with Martin Kemp headlining the main stage on the Sunday with his floor filling DJ set.
After the disappointment of having to postpone for the last two years, Todd in the Hole is looking forward to finally opening its doors again in 2022.
The Todd team have been working hard to bring a stellar line-up to next year's family-friendly festival, which is scheduled for Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17.
The line-up so far includes The Killerz, Amy Winehouse – A Tribute, Wham George Michael Tribute, Wrong Jovi, Mused, DJ Dave Pearce, Pat Sharp plus lots more.
Ending the weekend in style on the main stage will be Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp with his Back to the 80s DJ set.
Gold hitmaker Martin has been selling out across the country and with a reputation for huge singalongs on this rollercoaster ride through a trailblazing decade for pop music, the Sunday night at Todd promises to be one to remember.
"After missing out on staging the festival at the last-minute last year we want to make sure that 2022 is our best year yet with something for everyone," said festival co-founder David Nye.
"We can’t wait to enjoy fantastic music over a weekend to remember with our Todd festival-goers."
Continuing their support of Herts talent, Todd in the Hole organisers will also give local musicians a platform to perform to a live audience.
Next year's festival will see the return of the Woods Stage, Buskers Stage, Vincents Stage and a bigger and better Kids Arena to keep Little Todders entertained all weekend.
At the very heart of the festival, set in beautiful Hertfordshire countryside, is the local community.
Festival organisers are delighted to announce that Todd's charity partner for next year is the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity based at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
They will be helping them raise money for their ‘Here for Each Other’ appeal.
This appeal will enable the charity to support staff through recovery and beyond as they deal with the aftermath of the pandemic.
This includes wellbeing, thank you events, psychological and emotional support schemes, counselling and refurbishments to staff spaces.
To buy festival tickets and for more line-up information, visit www.toddinthehole.co.uk