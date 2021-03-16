Todd in the Hole Festival to return this summer

Published: 2:24 PM March 16, 2021

Live music on stage at Todd in the Hole Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Todd in the Hole Festival

A family-friendly music festival is set to return to the north Hertfordshire countryside with a bang this summer.

Todd in the Hole Festival is coming back this July with more than 80 acts spread across three days.

After the success of 2019, which saw over 9,000 visitors, followed by the huge disappointment of having to cancel last year, the Todd team are working tirelessly to put on a weekend to remember from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Bury Wood, Todds Green.

Todd in the Hole Festival 2021 line-up poster. - Credit: Todd in the Hole Festival

Tickets are on sale now, with day tickets and weekend camping and no camping options available.

This summer's Todd in the Hole 2021 line-up includes The Killerz, the UK’s top tribute to The Killers, Amy Winehouse – A Tribute, Wham George Michael Tribute, Wrong Jovi, Mused, 7 Wonders of Fleetwood Mac, Definitely Could Be Oasis, Tom Petty tribute Petty Criminals, DJ Dave Pearce, 80s icon Pat Sharp plus loads more across various stages.

Dave Pearce will be on the decks at Todd in the Hole Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Todd in the Hole Festival

Todd in the Hole 2021 will also give hugely talented local musicians a platform to perform to a live audience, something they’ve missed massively over the last year.

All this, plus a relaunched Woods Stage and a bigger and better Kids Arena to keep your Little Todders entertained all weekend at the Stevenage festival site.

Todd in the Hole Festival is set to return in July 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Todd in the Hole Festival

Organisers have also announced that Todd's charity partner is the East & North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity based at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

A Todd spokesperson said: "We’ll be helping them raise money for their ‘Here for Each Other’ appeal.

"This appeal will enable the charity to support staff through recovery and beyond as they deal with the aftermath of the pandemic.

"This includes wellbeing, thank you events, psychological and emotional support schemes, counselling and refurbishments to staff spaces."

For more festival information and to buy tickets, visit www.toddinthehole.co.uk

Todd in the Hole Festival is set to entertain music fans again this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Todd in the Hole Festival

There will be fun for all the family at this summer's Todd in the Hole Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Todd in the Hole Festival

A previous Todd in the Hole Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Todd in the Hole Festival

Todd in the Hole Festival is set to return this summer. - Credit: Todd in the Hole Festival



