Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

The Wedding Present announce gig at Club 85 in Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:54 PM June 29, 2021   
The Wedding Present will play Club 85 in Hitchin.

The Wedding Present will play Club 85 in Hitchin on September 30. - Credit: Jessica McMillan

The Wedding Present have announced a gig in Hitchin as live music returns to the town.

Presented by Juicebox Live in association with Spider Touring, the indie rock stalwarts will play Club 85 in Whinbush Road on Thursday, September 30.

Championed by the late John Peel, The Wedding Present have scored 18 UK Top 40 hit singles… not bad for a band that has, from its inception, stubbornly refused to play the record industry’s game.

It all started in 1985 when David Lewis Gedge boarded a National Express coach in London with 500 records packed into a pair of his mother's suitcases and, in this fashion, delivered the band's debut single Go Out And Get 'Em, Boy! to a distribution company in Yorkshire.

That pioneering spirit has been at the core of the band’s philosophy ever since.

From 1987 debut album George Best, which featured the Northern Ireland football legend on the cover, the band has charted an appealing, if often eccentric, course of its very own.

Tickets for the band's Club 85 gig cost £25 in advance and are on sale now.

 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police car in head-on crash after stinger deployed
  2. 2 Plans for science lab on town centre car park
  3. 3 Application for six-storey extension to Stevenage office building resubmitted
  1. 4 Family pays tribute to 'star that shone so brightly' Poppy Goaman
  2. 5 Joy at revival of rare threatened chalk stream
  3. 6 Town 'buzzing' to see return of food and drink festival
  4. 7 Man who lived after 40 minutes of CPR raises money for defibrillator charity
  5. 8 History is all around us: A look at Hitchin's past through books
  6. 9 Euros are impacting on number of men catching Covid in Herts, says public health chief
  7. 10 7 footballers from our area who have played for England
Music
Hitchin News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Artist's impression of the Stevenage town centre regeneration

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage council: 'More flats will bring life to town'

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Campfield Way bungalow letchworth

Planning and Development

Residents consulted on redevelopment of Letchworth's Hawksley bungalows

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Rob Moss in showroom

A dream come true for mechanic after opening new showroom

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A Vauxhall Corsa landed on its roof after a crash on the A602. Picture: Archant

Updated

Woman trapped in car after colliding with tree on A602

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus