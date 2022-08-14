You can meet PAW Patrol favourites at The Nickelodeon Experience at Knebworth House from August 14. - Credit: Connor Mollison

The Nickelodeon Experience, a new outdoor immersive event for kids, opens at Knebworth House today (Sunday) for 14 days of family fun.

For the first time ever, kids can take part in activities based on some of their favourite Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. TV shows, including PAW Patrol, Henry Danger, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many more.

Explorers big and small can take their pick from an exciting line-up of entertainment, including a timed escape room, an interactive maze, a pirate treasure hunt, and the opportunity to get slimed.

Fun seekers aged seven to 14 can discover their superpowers in The Thundermans’ School for Superheroes or step inside an episode of Henry Danger where Nick fans must navigate Henry Danger’s Maze full of secret twists, turns, puzzles and passages.

They can also race against the clock to solve the Hunter Street Escape Room mystery, which puts teamwork to the test in an attempt to crack the code and find the key.

The Nickelodeon Experience opened in Edinburgh in July. The immersive event for kids is at Knebworth House from August 14. - Credit: Connor Mollison

And the excitement doesn’t stop there. From a trip to Adventure Bay with an opportunity to meet PAW Patrol fan favourites Chase and Marshall, to a subterranean adventure in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ underground lair, Nick fans will be utterly captivated.

Budding explorers can also jump on board a pirate ship and hunt for treasure in a play zone based on the swashbuckling world of Santiago of The Seas.

Visitors will also be able to cool off and chill out in SpongeBob’s Bikini Bottom Beach, where they can relax, eat, and refuel after all the fun.

The Nickelodeon Experience opened in Edinburgh. The immersive event for kids is at Knebworth House from August 14. - Credit: Connor Mollison

The Nickelodeon Experience kicked off its UK tour at Saughton Park in Edinburgh, before venturing to Heaton Park in Manchester.

Sponsored by BFF and Magic Tears by Cry Babies, The Nickelodeon Experience is at Knebworth House from August 14 to August 27.

Capacities are limited with timed entry times throughout the day. Book your tickets at www.thenickelodeonexperience.co.uk. Children's tickets start at £29.50 and infants under two years old go free.

The Nickelodeon Experience is produced by The Luna Cinema and suitable for children aged two to 14.