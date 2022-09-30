Apply for free tickets to see new season of The Masked Singer being filmed in Hertfordshire
- Credit: PA
"Take it off, take it off!" Fancy being in the studio audience for the new series of ITV's The Masked Singer?
Filming of the brand new season of TV’s craziest guessing game is set to take place in Hertfordshire this October, with some dates during half-term.
With panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, the third series of the musical mystery singing contest saw winner Natalie Imbruglia perform as Panda and runner-up Charlotte Church as Mushroom.
Hosted by Joel Dommett, season four of The Masked Singer in the UK is due to be recorded at ITV's Bovingdon studios, at Bovingdon Airfield, near Hemel Hempstead.
And you could be there to see the superstar panel of detectives ask, "Who is behind the Mask?"
Residents in Hertfordshire can now apply for free tickets – via Lost in TV – to be there when the latest batch of masked celebrities pull on outlandish outfits and sing for the audience.
Lost in TV is a ticket company for popular TV and radio shows.
For ages 8 plus, children aged between 8 and 16 attending The Masked Singer must be accompanied by an adult. There is free audience parking on site.
When is The Masked Singer series 4 being recorded?
At the time of writing, audience tickets for The Masked Singer are available from Lost in TV for the following dates:
- Monday, October 17 - doors open at 4pm
- Tuesday, October 18 - doors open at 4pm
- Thursday, October 20 - doors open at 4pm
- Friday, October 21 - doors open at 4.30pm
- Sunday, October 23 - doors open at 2.30pm
- Wednesday, October 26 - doors open at 1pm
- Thursday, October 27 - doors open at 12.30pm
To book tickets, visit https://lostintv.com/
Organisers advise you to check your calendar for local half-term dates. Recordings are scheduled to finish at approximately 9pm.
Covid status checks will be in place on your way into the venue. See Lost in TV for full details.
You can watch again in full the first two series of The Masked Singer on streaming service BritBox.