Harmony Daniel as Sir Lancelot and Sam Rhodes as The Green Knight in Wild Geese Theatre Company's production of The Green Knight.

A raucous, family reimagining of the epic Arthurian legend can be seen at a theatre in Hitchin during the school holidays.

Wild Geese Theatre Company will be visiting the Market Theatre in Sun Street with their production of The Green Knight.

The award-winning children's theatre company will perform the show for one day only on Thursday, August 11 at 1pm.

Wild Geese Theatre Company presents The Green Knight at the Market Theatre in Hitchin.

Over 700 years ago, a nameless poet wrote one of the most enduring tales of Kings Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table.

A story of chivalric romance that combined traditions from across our island with classic folktale games - ‘The Exchange Of Winnings’ and ‘The Beheading Game’. That tale was given the name 'Sir Gawain and The Green Knight'.

From J. R. R. Tolkien to Simon Armitage, Steven Week to David Lowery, the story of Sir Gawain’s quest to prove himself against the terrifying Green Knight has inspired many great and serious, nay profound, retellings.

Until Wild Geese Theatre Company got their hands on it…

Grace Cherry as Sir Gawain and Charlie Nobel as Gringolet in The Green Knight by Wild Geese.

Wild Geese’s artistic director, Andrew Baker, explains what drew him to this story and why.

"This story is full of adventure. It has giants and tricksters, magic and danger. Once you get past the middle English, there is so much fun to be had with this old poem.

"Chivalric romance is actually a type of story we all know very well, even if we don’t know we know, you know?

"I was brought up on stories and games like ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, ‘Mad Max’ and ‘Castlevania’, all of which share that all-important, chivalric structure – an unlikely hero goes on a quest that tests their worthiness.

"And that’s where the basis for our retelling was found – in the video games and cartoons we remember loving as kids. So, whilst in our hearts honouring the original story, we’ve irreverently invented a new way to tell Gawain’s tale that puts that inner-child – full of games and adventure – front and centre.”

The Green Knight by Wild Geese. Charlie Nobel as Gringolet and Grace Cherry as Sir Gawain.

Sir Gawain needs to level up. Mocked at the Round Table for being the worst knight in King Arthur’s court, Sir Gawain accepts an invitation to play a deadly game with a mysterious visitor… The Green Knight.

Join Sir Gawain on her treacherous – and hilariously eccentric – journey.

Expect colourful characters, surprisingly decent sword fighting, and a lot of laughs for everyone.

Harmony Daniel as Sir Lancelot and Sam Rhodes as The Green Knight in Wild Geese Theatre Company's production of The Green Knight.

Come with Wild Geese Theatre Company on a quest to discover what it truly means to be a knightly knight!

Formed in 2019, Wild Geese Theatre Company’s previous productions include the award-winning BOUDICA, an interactive play for children aged five to 11.

Details and tickets for The Green Knight at the Market Theatre are available via https://www.markettheatre.co.uk/whats-on/.