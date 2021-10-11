Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Pirates are coming to Baldock! The Buccaneers set sail for Arts and Heritage Centre

Alan Davies

Published: 6:30 PM October 11, 2021   
The Buccaneers can be seen at the Arts and Heritage Centre in Baldock on Saturday, October 23. - Credit: AMA Theatre Co. Poster design by @McDowallArt.

Forget Captain Jack Sparrow and the Pirates of the Caribbean. 

The Buccaneers are coming to Baldock Arts and Heritage Centre.

Presented by AMA Theatre Co, The Buccaneers is a comedy musical tale of adventure about four hapless pirates – Anne Bonny, Jack Calico, Harry (Cutthroat) Bates and Angus (Jock) McTavish – who are released from lockdown in Davy Jones' Locker where they have been trapped for 300 years.

By reliving their past lives they realise their new lease of life is for a reason.

AMA artistic director Ian Britten-Hull said: "The story is inspired by the true-life pirates, Anne Bonny, John Rackham and Mary Read.

"The show was devised with lockdown in mind and the pirates are released from lockdown in Davy Jones' Locker.

"The four characters became pirates through desperation and met their untimely ends before reaching their true-life potentials.

"Now they are risen again but they must explore their past mistakes before going forward to be better people."

The Letchworth-based not-for-profit theatre company will preview the show to folk in Baldock on Saturday, October 23 at 7.30pm, before touring The Buccaneers in 2022.

The show is set on a ghostly pirate ship and features Irish folk music, sea shanties and drinking songs. 

As with all pirates, there is adventure, treasure, sword fights and boisterous behaviour along the way.

Prior to the performance on October 23, you can meet two of the pirates in Baldock town centre on Saturday, October 16 from 2pm.

The Buccaneers was devised during lockdown and a film version was streamed over the internet. 

Since April 2021, a condensed version of the show has toured to festivals across the South East with rave reviews.

Ian Britten-Hull added: "During lockdown we were very active. We built a broadcasting theatre studio at home so we could stream both live interactive shows and pre-recorded shows.

"Our live online panto last Boxing Day was a huge success with over 100 people joining us online."

Ian added: "Myself and my wife, Annie, have literally done everything on the productions including building the set, making the costumes and props etc as well as all producing and marketing.

"The show features four pirates and the music is predominantly taken from Irish folk and drinking songs."

 You can see more about The Buccaneers at www.amatheatre.biz


