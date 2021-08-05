Video

Published: 10:09 AM August 5, 2021

McFly's Tom Fletcher, Peep Show star Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu are the first contestants announced for the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing. - Credit: BBC

The secret is finally out and the Strictly Come Dancing class of 2021 is being announced.

The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One for its 19th series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights.

The first three celebrities taking to the Strictly ballroom at Hertfordshire's Elstree Studios were confirmed on The One Show by presenters Alex Jones and Amol Rajan on Wednesday, August 4.

Set to dance in Strictly's new series are McFly's Tom Fletcher, comedian and Peep Show star Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Former The Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite was the fourth contestant confirmed for Strictly 2021 line-up. More celebs will be announced over the coming days.





So who is appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

1. Tom Fletcher

McFly star Tom Fletcher will appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2021. - Credit: BBC

McFly chart-topper Tom Fletcher will be following in the dance steps of bandmate Harry Judd.

McFly drummer Judd and his partner Aliona Vilani won the 2011 Strictly final.

Giovanna Fletcher, Tom's wife, was also the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2020 winner and crowned Queen of the Castle at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

No pressure then, Tom!

McFly's number one hits include 5 Colours in Her Hair, I'll Be OK, and Don't Stop Me Now.

As well as being lead vocalist and guitarist in the group, Tom is also one of the UK’s bestselling authors for children, with his books, including The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s A Monster In Your Book, going on to be translated into over 30 languages.

Tom said: “I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified!

"My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.”





2. Robert Webb

Peep Show star Robert Webb has been confirmed as one of the celebrities appearing in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing. - Credit: BBC

That's Numberwang!

Comedian and author Robert Webb will be taking to the Strictly dancefloor this year having previously performed What a Feeling from Flashdance on BBC One's Let's Dance for Comic Relief.

He tweeted: "Which week is Freestyle Disco? #Strictly2021"

The BAFTA-winner is best known for appearing as Jeremy 'Jez' Usborne in Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show with David Mitchell. The pair also starred in That Mitchell and Webb Look, with one of the show's recurring sketches the Numberwang 'maths quiz' game show.

Robert said: “I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year.

"It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens!

"My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge.

"To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”









3. AJ Odudu

TV presenter AJ Odudu will appear on the 19th series of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. - Credit: BBC

TV presenter AJ Odudu was the co-presenter of the Channel 5 reality show spin-off Big Brother's Bit on the Side and more recently was a contestant on ITV's Cooking With The Stars.

AJ has also presented a number of shows including The Voice, The Voice Kids, Don’t Rock The Boat and Apocalypse Wow, and has been announced as the co-presenter of the revived The Big Breakfast on Channel 4 alongside comedian Mo Gilligan.

AJ Odudu said: “I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I'm so glad I can finally tell my mum.

"Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”





4. John Whaite

Baker and chef John Whaite will appear on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing. - Credit: BBC

From rum baba to the Rumba, new Strictly contestant John Whaite won the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012.

John has since appeared as a resident chef on ITV's Lorraine programme, co-presented Chopping Block and now regularly cooks on Steph's Packed Lunch.

Exciting news: Our very own John Whaite is heading to the @bbcstrictly dance floor. Let’s hope he knows his ballroom from his barm cake! Good luck John - and bring that glitterball trophy to Leeds! #Strictly #StephsPackedLunch 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/fI5pLehihb — Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) August 5, 2021

On Strictly, chef, TV presenter and cookery author John Whaite will take to the dancefloor as part of the show's first all-male competitive partnership.

The news was revealed on Thursday, August 5 on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast show on BBC Radio 2, where Matt Lucas was filling in.

John said: “I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family.

"I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.

"What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion.

"Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”



