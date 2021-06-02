Published: 7:00 PM June 2, 2021

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke will bring their Him & Me! tour to Stevenage in July. - Credit: Strictly Theatre Co.

With theatres opening up again, Strictly Come Dancing favourites Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will dance away your lockdown blues at a show coming to Stevenage this July.

Ballroom King Anton and record-breaking Jive Master Gio will bring their touring production Him & Me! to the Gordon Craig Theatre on Wednesday, July 14 for two performances.

The show is produced by Strictly Theatre Co and directed by West End star Alan Burkitt and features a cast of world-class dancers and singers, along with the two Strictly stars.

They are looking forward to waltzing into the Gordon Craig next month.

In a message to Strictly fans in Stevenage, Giovanni said: "We are getting ready for you, we can’t wait to get there!"

Anton chipped in: "It’s my first time in Stevenage."

To which Italian dancer Giovanni replied: "Is it? Oh, I love Stevenage. It’s my second home!! Love performing there!"

The Strictly dancers, who are bound to get the crowd laughing with their ballroom banter, spoke about how they’ve coped with lockdown during a promotional interview for the forthcoming tour.

“We have both been working out to give the people what they want,” Giovanni laughed.

Anton said: “It’s actually still been fun to put the tour together during a pandemic, as we have had a load of great Zoom calls.

“In ‘normal’ times, there isn’t actually much time, so we have taken our time to put it together.

"Alan, our director, has some brilliant ideas, and now the problem is ‘What do we leave out of the show?’"

Of the tour, Giovanni added: "It will be amazing and special."

When asked who would be their ultimate Strictly pairing, Giovanni said: “I have a good one for Anton... Mary Berry!"

Anton added: “Who would I pick for Giovanni? If it was a same sex partner… Luke Evans!

"Or, I know who would be great… Holly Willoughby!"

Giovanni replied: "I would love to dance with Holly Willoughby on the show. We would have so much fun and she would do amazing."

Anton and Giovanni's Him & Me! will arrive at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Lytton Way on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, with shows at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £38.

Book via www.antonandgiovanni.com or www.gordoncraig.co.uk



