Geocaching family fun at Stevenage Walking Festival

Louise McEvoy

Published: 6:30 AM April 28, 2022
Close-up of someone's feet when walking

Stevenage Walking Festival aims to get people active outdoors - Credit: Pexels

As part of the annual Stevenage Walking Festival, why not take part in the family trail at Fairlands Valley Park on Saturday, May 7?

The geocache-style activity is something for the whole family to enjoy. The 1.5 mile circular trail can take 60 to 90 minutes to complete.

Head to Costello's Cafe, next to the park's sailing lake, to register for the free event, which is open 11am to 3pm. There are prizes for taking part.

Stevenage Walking Festival, now its eighth year, aims to get people active outdoors and is organised by North Herts Ramblers, Leisure 50s Group and Stevenage Health Walks, with Stevenage Borough Council's support.

The festival consists of daily walks from May 7 to 15, ranging from 1.5 miles to 18 miles, and includes dog-friendly and photo walks.

For details of the planned walks, visit nhrg.org.uk/stevenage.../swf-walks-programme

