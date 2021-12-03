Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Gallery

In pictures: Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 10:48 AM December 3, 2021
Wishee Washee (Aidan O'Neill), Abanazaar (Steven Serlin) and Widow Twankey (Stuart Nurse) in Stevenage pantomime Aladdin

Wishee Washee (Aidan O'Neill), Abanazaar (Steven Serlin) and Widow Twankey (Stuart Nurse) in Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Pantomime is back in Stevenage. Oh yes it is!

After last year's cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seasonal show is back with a bang.

Aladdin has opened at the Gordon Craig Theatre and the panto runs until Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Stevenage panto favourite Aidan O'Neill is back this year alongside Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar.

Abanazaar (Steven Serlin) and Aladdin (Alex Wright) in Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Abanazaar (Steven Serlin) and Aladdin (Alex Wright) in Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Aladdin also stars West End performer Alexandra Wright in the title role, having recently appeared on stage in the revival of Anything Goes at the Barbican.

Visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk to book tickets for Aladdin.

For a taste of the family-friendly festive treat, look at the pictures below of this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Alexandra Wright as Aladdin in this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Alexandra Wright as Aladdin in this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Aladdin is this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Aladdin is this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Aidan O'Neill as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Aidan O'Neill as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Aidan O'Neill as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Aidan O'Neill as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stuart Nurse as Widow Twankey in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stuart Nurse as Widow Twankey in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Abanazaar and Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre pantomime.

Abanazaar and Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre pantomime. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Steven Serlin as Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Steven Serlin as Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Aidan O'Neill in year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Aidan O'Neill in year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

This year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

This year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre 

Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Scroll through our photo gallery below for more pictures of panto Aladdin.

Pantomimes
Christmas
Theatre
Stevenage News

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman pleads guilty to smashing bottles of booze worth £10,000
  2. 2 College releases statement after medical incident sparks social media rumours
  3. 3 A1(M) closed in both directions due to fallen cables
  1. 4 Omicron variant: Confirmed case in Hertfordshire says health boss Jim McManus
  2. 5 Bubble tea emporium opens in Stevenage
  3. 6 Closures lifted on A1(M) after emergency services deem road safe
  4. 7 Men sentenced after guns and class A drugs uncovered at Ickleford property
  5. 8 MP registers another job despite Owen Paterson fallout
  6. 9 Stevenage MP earns over £4,000 per month from other jobs
  7. 10 When are Royal Mail's last posting dates for Christmas 2021?
Pantomimes
Christmas
Theatre
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Outside Pizza Hut on the Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage

Stevenage Pizza Hut closure prompts Nando's plans

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Letchworth Christmas lights switch-on in 2018

Christmas

BID releases official statement after cancelling Christmas lights switch-on

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Smashed bottles on floor of Aldi supermarket in Stevenage Fairlands Way

Stevenage Magistrates Court

Woman on trial over bottles smashed in Aldi store

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Lit Christmas tree in Stevenage town centre's Town Square

Christmas

High winds stop Stevenage Christmas lights switch-on event

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon