Published:
10:48 AM December 3, 2021
Pantomime is back in Stevenage. Oh yes it is!
After last year's cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the seasonal show is back with a bang.
Aladdin has opened at the Gordon Craig Theatre and the panto runs until Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Stevenage panto favourite Aidan O'Neill is back this year alongside Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar.
Abanazaar (Steven Serlin) and Aladdin (Alex Wright) in Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Aladdin also stars West End performer Alexandra Wright in the title role, having recently appeared on stage in the revival of Anything Goes at the Barbican.
Visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk to book tickets for Aladdin.
For a taste of the family-friendly festive treat, look at the pictures below of this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Alexandra Wright as Aladdin in this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Aladdin is this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Aidan O'Neill as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Aidan O'Neill as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stuart Nurse as Widow Twankey in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Abanazaar and Wishee Washee in Aladdin, this year's Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre pantomime.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Steven Serlin as Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Aidan O'Neill in year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
This year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stevenage panto Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Steven Serlin as the evil Abanazaar in this year's Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Scroll through our photo gallery below for more pictures of panto Aladdin.
