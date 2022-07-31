Old Town Live 2022 takes place in Stevenage on Saturday, August 6. - Credit: Old Town Live

Stevenage music festival Old Town Live returns on Saturday.

The all-day festival will take place in High Street and various venues in Stevenage Old Town, with over 70 bands, acts and DJs to enjoy.

There will be music in bars, pubs, venues and from on-street stages on Saturday, August 6 from noon onwards.

Stevenage Old Town venues taking part include Cinnabar, The Cromwell, The Cutter, Lounge 72, The Mulberry Tree, Old Town Bar, and Red Lion.

There will be two main stages on High Street – North and South – with outdoor music finishing at 10pm

Stages on the High Street are free to enjoy.

Access to other venues requires a wristband, which start at £7. The Old Town Live website states: "This helps us fund the event and fairly pay musicians.

"We have a single use plastic ban in place and you will need a reusable festival cup to drink out of.

"These are available on the day and also come with paid for wristbands."

As well as the music, there will be street food and drink, and a kids zone featuring fairground rides, balloon modelling, and face painting.

Who is playing Old Town Live 2022?

The free Main Stage North is set to include performances by headliners Second Thoughts as well as Feral Dogs and Galaxy Thief.

The Old Town Live line-up is also scheduled to feature hard rockers 10 Gauge, Queenergy, Steve Young & The Realtime Players, Electric Black, Vertigo, Masta T, and Vincenzo Da Lion.

This year's Main Stage South line-up includes The Clause, Optimist, and Robyn & The Hoods.

Roxy Searle Band, Shades of Midnight, Soul Fusion Seven, Georgia Nevada, Barnyard Junkies, Mambo Wambo, and Studio Blues are also listed on the line-up poster.

Ander3on and The Revivals are headliners of the Mulberry Tree Stage.

Desert Penguins, RF2, Indigo Star, The Real McKoys, The Silver Lining, Probable Cause, Bengeo Blues Band, and The Skeltons are also set to play the stage.

Over at the Red Lion Stage, The Hyena Kill top the bill.

The stage line-up also includes Countless Skies, Neverworld, Come at the King, Blacksheep, Something In Between, Lost Without Cause, Indifferent Engine, Trash Heads, and Deep Blue Hippie Hive.

There will be performances from ABBA tribute In Two Abba and cabaret drag performer Magenta Slipperz at The Cromwell.

There's even an acoustic stage in gents' barbershop The Cutter.

As well as music throughout the day, there will be official afterparties at Cinnabar, Lounge 72, and Old Town Bar.