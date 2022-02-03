Stevenage music festival Old Town Live 2022 date announced

Live music on stage at the inaugural Old Town Live. The festival will return to Stevenage Old Town on Saturday, August 6, 2022. - Credit: Old Town Live. Supplied by Pineapple PR

Organisers have confirmed the summer 2022 return of music festival Old Town Live following the success of the community event's first year.

Old Town Live - Corruption entertain the crowds

The multi venue, street food, drink and music festival will take place in Stevenage Old Town on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

A post on the event's Instagram page said: "We are back for 2022. Slightly earlier in the year and the summer."

This year's one-day event comes back bigger and better with more stages, meaning more music, and more venues and a larger and more inclusive kids zone.

Between 11am and 1am a rotating programme of bands, DJs and singers from all genres will play different locations on the High Street and in venues.

2021's inaugural Old Town Live.

A spokesperson for the promoters said: "We’ve also lined up a whole host of craft and food vendors to complement our already well-loved High Street shops and stores.

"Seven High Street venues are confirmed so far, a brand new ‘hospitality village’, a kids zone, two main stages either end of the High Street and a busking spot so we can guarantee that there will be something there for everyone."

Of the 2021 inaugural festival, Councillor Lloyd Briscoe said: "Old Town Live was a great way to celebrate our historic High Street’s rich leisure and cultural heritage with live music and super food and drink."

Street food at the first Old Town Live in Stevenage.

To help ongoing efforts to reduce single-use plastic and eliminate glass on the High Street – and the risks associated with it – attendees will need a reusable plastic festival cup in venues and bars, which will are available upon registration.

Registration is free, with the option to upgrade for an enhanced experience.

Festival-goers queuing up to get into The Mulberry Tree in Stevenage Old Town

Access to venues requires a wristband which start at £7. See www.oldtownlive.co.uk for more information including ticketing.

Music lovers enjoying last year's first Old Town Live.




